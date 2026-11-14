Hatton takes one-shot lead into final round of DP World Tour Championship

Hatton leads by one as McIlroy keeps Race to Dubai hopes alive heading into Sunday
Dubai: Tyrrell Hatton will head into the final round of the 2026 DP World Tour Championship with a one-shot advantage, while much of the attention remains on the fight for the Race to Dubai title behind him.
A closing birdie from playing partner Rory McIlroy kept the Northern Irishman's hopes of finishing top of the Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World for a record-equalling eighth time firmly alive. McIlroy responded to a third-round 68 from pre-tournament leader Eugenio Chacarra to remain in contention.
McIlroy and Chacarra are level on five under par and appear to be the leading contenders for the Harry Vardon Trophy. Jon Rahm had kept his hopes of claiming the season-long crown alive with victory at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, while Patrick Reed had led the rankings for much of the campaign. However, both now require a significant turnaround in Sunday's final round to challenge for top spot.
Hatton sits at the top of the tournament leaderboard on nine under par, with France's Victor Perez his nearest challenger. The Englishman knows there is still plenty of work to do.
"I know tomorrow's going to be a tough day, I've got enough experience down these last few holes to know that anything can happen. I'll just go out tomorrow and try my best."
Only 14 players were under par heading into the weekend, with Hatton and McIlroy sharing the lead at five under. However, Joe Dean provided an early indication that scoring could improve on Saturday, picking up three consecutive birdies from the second hole.
Chacarra, who had struggled for consistency over the opening two rounds, needed a strong performance and made an encouraging start with a birdie at the first.
Dean continued his charge with another birdie at the seventh, although he was left disappointed after missing an opportunity for eagle. Chacarra also gained a shot at the third before immediately surrendering it on the fourth.
McIlroy produced the longest opening drive on the first hole this week, sending his ball 334 yards down the fairway. He followed it with an approach to within 15 feet but narrowly missed his birdie attempt.
Hatton, whose strong opening two rounds had been built around his excellent scoring on the first three holes, made his move at the par-five second. A superb approach set up a ten-foot eagle putt, which he converted to extend his advantage to two shots.
Rahm suffered bogeys at the third and fourth after picking up a shot at the second, while Francesco Laporta moved into the group tied for third on four under after recording an eagle at the seventh.
Perez, who had closed his second round with an eagle, carried that momentum into Saturday with three birdies across his opening seven holes. The Frenchman climbed to six under, moving into second place between Hatton and McIlroy.
Hatton subsequently dropped a shot at the challenging fifth, allowing Perez to join him at the summit. Rahm, meanwhile, picked up a birdie at the eighth to move back to two under.
McIlroy looked to have taken control of the tournament when he eagled the seventh to move ahead of Hatton. However, back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth undid that progress, leaving him two shots behind at the turn after Hatton birdied the ninth.
Hatton extended his advantage further with another birdie at the tenth, opening up a three-shot lead over Perez and moving four clear of McIlroy.
Chacarra increased the pressure on the leading Race to Dubai contenders with a birdie at the 15th, celebrating with an emphatic fist pump. Rahm also began to find his rhythm, registering three birdies in four holes around the turn.
Chacarra followed up with another birdie at the 16th, leaving himself level with McIlroy and Rahm in a tie for sixth on four under, four shots behind Hatton.
Laporta made a charge of his own, producing three birdies in four holes from the 13th to move into second place. Perez joined him after picking up a shot at the 15th, although Laporta dropped a shot at the final hole to finish the day on five under.
McIlroy found himself in a difficult position after his tee-shot at the par-five 14th left him with an awkward lie in the rough. However, after Hatton produced an excellent up-and-down to make birdie, McIlroy responded with one of his own to stay in touch.
Rahm's hopes suffered a major setback when he recorded a double-bogey at the 16th. Chacarra, meanwhile, finished strongly, reaching the final green in two before making birdie to complete a third-round 68 and reach five under par.
Perez recorded his third consecutive birdie at the 17th to sign for a 67 and move to eight under. That left him alongside Hatton, who had also gained another shot after producing an excellent wedge into the 16th, setting up Sunday's final pairing.
Reflecting on his performance, Hatton said: “Every putt I had coming in, I think from 13, the par three, just unbelievably fast and (I’m) really happy with how I putted today.
“I think my iron play's been pretty good these last two weeks. Last week I was really happy with my wedges, this week it's a little bit harder to get the wedges right."