‘Go win the Race to Dubai’: McIlroy fights back tears in emotional tribute to father

Dubai: Rory McIlroy was overcome with emotion after securing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, with the Northern Irishman paying a heartfelt tribute to his father Gerry, who remains in hospital following major surgery.

However, the celebrations were accompanied by an emotional moment as the 37-year-old reflected on his father's health and the difficult months his family have endured.

Gerry McIlroy has been in hospital since undergoing a major operation at the end of September, although he is understood to be making a recovery.

Asked how much his father had been on his mind during Sunday's final round in Dubai, McIlroy struggled to hold back the tears as he opened up about his condition.

“A lot. He’s been in the hospital for the last months. Underwent a huge operation at the end of September.

“He’s recovering well thankfully. When I left to come here to the Middle East, I went up to Cleveland to see him before I went.

It was a particularly big moment at the end of another remarkable season for McIlroy, who has now won five consecutive Race to Dubai titles and drawn level with Colin Montgomerie's long-standing record of eight overall victories.

While Hatton took home the DP World Tour Championship trophy after a commanding five-shot victory, McIlroy had his own piece of history to celebrate, finishing two shots ahead of Eugenio Chacarra to secure top spot in the season-long rankings.

The achievement adds another milestone to McIlroy's extraordinary career, but his emotional reaction in Dubai showed that this particular victory meant far more than another trophy.

McIlroy's eighth Race to Dubai crown looked far from guaranteed heading into the season finale, with the Northern Irishman starting the week 533.93 points behind Spanish rival Eugenio Chacarra, who topped the standings after a strong campaign featuring three victories.

Patrick Reed sat third, while six other players also remained mathematically in contention for the season-long prize. With 2,000 points available to the winner at Jumeirah Golf Estates, McIlroy knew he had an opportunity to make history, but needed a strong finish to overhaul Chacarra.

Ultimately, with Hatton leading the tournament, McIlroy needed to finish outright second to guarantee he would overtake Chacarra, provided the Spaniard finished third or worse.

He delivered under pressure with a bogey-free 67, finishing two shots ahead of Chacarra, who ended the tournament tied third alongside Oliver Lindell. The result was enough to secure McIlroy's fifth consecutive Race to Dubai title and draw him level with Colin Montgomerie's record of eight overall crowns.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.