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2026 DP World Tour Championship prize money: How much is at stake for Rory McIlroy and others?

Rory McIlroy eyes $3M prize and Race to Dubai glory at season finale

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Spain's Eugenio Chacarra (L) and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy congratulate each other on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on November 12, 2026.
Spain's Eugenio Chacarra (L) and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy congratulate each other on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on November 12, 2026.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Rory McIlroy has more than another trophy to play for at the DP World Tour Championship, with a $3 million (Dh 11.01 million) winner’s cheque and the Race to Dubai title among the rewards on offer at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The season-ending tournament, which runs from November 12 to 15, features a total prize purse of $10 million (Dh 36.72 million), with 50 players competing for their share of the money.

The winner will take home $3 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.27 million (Dh 4.66 million). The player finishing third will earn $810,000 (Dh 2.97 million), with the prize money distributed across the entire field. Even the golfer finishing 50th is guaranteed $32,000 (Dh 117,536).

McIlroy heads into the tournament among the leading contenders after another consistent campaign on the DP World Tour. The Northern Irishman finished third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week before moving into contention at the Earth Course, where he shared the halfway lead with Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

The 36-year-old is chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would equal Colin Montgomerie’s record. He is also bidding for his fifth consecutive triumph in the season-long competition.

McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship three times and finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year. A fourth victory in Dubai would strengthen his position in the Race to Dubai standings while adding another significant payday to his season.

However, the tournament prize money is not the only financial reward available.

There is a separate $6 million (Dh 22.03 million) bonus pool for the top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai standings. The season champion will receive $2 million (Dh 7.34 million), with the runner-up earning $1 million (Dh 3.62 million) and the third-placed player collecting $750,000 (Dh 2.75 million).

This means a player who wins both the tournament and the Race to Dubai could walk away with a combined $5 million (Dh 18.36 million).

Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra, McIlroy and Patrick Reed are among those competing for the season-long title, while Jon Rahm also remains in contention following his victory at the Abu Dhabi event.

DP World Tour Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

Winner: 3,000,000
2nd: $1,270,000
3rd: $820,000  
4th: $470,000  
5th: $373,000  
6th: $316,000  
7th: $261,000  
8th: $224,000  
9th: $186,500  
10th: $167,000  
20th: $92,500   
30th: $68,750   
40th: $48,500   
50th: $32,500   

Race to Dubai bonus pool

1st: $2,000,000
2nd: $1,000,000
3rd: $750,000  
4th: $550,000
5th: $450,000  
6th: $350,000  
7th: $300,000  
8th: $250,000  
9th: $200,000  
10th: $150,000  

The final weekend promises plenty of drama. For McIlroy, the opportunity to secure another Race to Dubai crown and add a fourth DP World Tour Championship title makes the Dubai finale particularly significant.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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