McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship three times and finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year. A fourth victory in Dubai would strengthen his position in the Race to Dubai standings while adding another significant payday to his season.

McIlroy heads into the tournament among the leading contenders after another consistent campaign on the DP World Tour. The Northern Irishman finished third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week before moving into contention at the Earth Course, where he shared the halfway lead with Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

The winner will take home $3 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.27 million (Dh 4.66 million). The player finishing third will earn $810,000 (Dh 2.97 million), with the prize money distributed across the entire field. Even the golfer finishing 50th is guaranteed $32,000 (Dh 117,536).

Dubai: Rory McIlroy has more than another trophy to play for at the DP World Tour Championship, with a $3 million (Dh 11.01 million) winner’s cheque and the Race to Dubai title among the rewards on offer at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.