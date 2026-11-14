Rory McIlroy eyes $3M prize and Race to Dubai glory at season finale
Dubai: Rory McIlroy has more than another trophy to play for at the DP World Tour Championship, with a $3 million (Dh 11.01 million) winner’s cheque and the Race to Dubai title among the rewards on offer at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The season-ending tournament, which runs from November 12 to 15, features a total prize purse of $10 million (Dh 36.72 million), with 50 players competing for their share of the money.
The winner will take home $3 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.27 million (Dh 4.66 million). The player finishing third will earn $810,000 (Dh 2.97 million), with the prize money distributed across the entire field. Even the golfer finishing 50th is guaranteed $32,000 (Dh 117,536).
McIlroy heads into the tournament among the leading contenders after another consistent campaign on the DP World Tour. The Northern Irishman finished third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week before moving into contention at the Earth Course, where he shared the halfway lead with Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.
The 36-year-old is chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would equal Colin Montgomerie’s record. He is also bidding for his fifth consecutive triumph in the season-long competition.
McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship three times and finished runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off last year. A fourth victory in Dubai would strengthen his position in the Race to Dubai standings while adding another significant payday to his season.
However, the tournament prize money is not the only financial reward available.
There is a separate $6 million (Dh 22.03 million) bonus pool for the top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai standings. The season champion will receive $2 million (Dh 7.34 million), with the runner-up earning $1 million (Dh 3.62 million) and the third-placed player collecting $750,000 (Dh 2.75 million).
This means a player who wins both the tournament and the Race to Dubai could walk away with a combined $5 million (Dh 18.36 million).
Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra, McIlroy and Patrick Reed are among those competing for the season-long title, while Jon Rahm also remains in contention following his victory at the Abu Dhabi event.
Winner: 3,000,000
2nd: $1,270,000
3rd: $820,000
4th: $470,000
5th: $373,000
6th: $316,000
7th: $261,000
8th: $224,000
9th: $186,500
10th: $167,000
20th: $92,500
30th: $68,750
40th: $48,500
50th: $32,500
1st: $2,000,000
2nd: $1,000,000
3rd: $750,000
4th: $550,000
5th: $450,000
6th: $350,000
7th: $300,000
8th: $250,000
9th: $200,000
10th: $150,000
The final weekend promises plenty of drama. For McIlroy, the opportunity to secure another Race to Dubai crown and add a fourth DP World Tour Championship title makes the Dubai finale particularly significant.