UAE Golf, RAF Abu Dhabi, India vs New Zealand: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

UAE gears up for major sports events across golf, combat sports, and cricket
Dubai: From a season-defining golf tournament in Dubai to a heavyweight championship fight at Coca-Cola Arena and major international football clashes, sports fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend.
There is also a busy schedule of international cricket, with India, Australia and England in action, while the ATP Finals get underway in Turin. Here is a look at the biggest sporting events and storylines to follow over the weekend.
Dubai takes centre stage in world golf as the DP World Tour Championship reaches its conclusion at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The season-ending tournament, which began on Thursday, enters its third round on Saturday before Sunday's final round determines the champion of the $10 million event.
Rory McIlroy is among the headline names, chasing another Race to Dubai title, while Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are also among the leading players competing for the trophy.
With the Race to Dubai standings also at stake, the final two rounds promise plenty of drama as the European Tour season draws to a close.
Mixed martial arts fans in the UAE have a major event to look forward to on Saturday as the Professional Fighters League returns to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.
The headline attraction is a heavyweight world title fight between reigning champion Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.
Nemkov, who has remained unbeaten in his last 15 appearances, faces a familiar training-camp opponent in Bilostenniy, making the championship encounter particularly intriguing.
The co-main event features Belgium's unbeaten Patrick Habirora against UAE-based MENA welterweight champion Omar El Dafrawy. The 15-fight card gets underway on Saturday, with the headline event scheduled for 10pm UAE time.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi hosts its first Real American Freestyle (RAF) event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
The headline attraction features UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, who will face former UFC champion Chris Weidman in a crossover wrestling championship bout. Weidman replaced Colby Covington after the American withdrew from the contest.
There are several other notable names on the card, including Umar Nurmagomedov, who faces former UFC champion Urijah Faber, and Kyle Snyder, who takes on Shamil Erdogan.
Arman Tsarukyan and Neiman Gracie are also among the headline attractions, making it a major weekend for combat sports in the UAE. ￼
One important correction: The RAF opponent change is worth reflecting in the article. Some event listings still show Covington, but the latest November 10 report confirms Weidman replaced him.
Cricket offers several interesting match-ups this weekend, with India travelling to New Zealand for the fifth ODI of their series on Sunday.
The visitors will look to finish their campaign strongly when they take on the Black Caps at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Australia and England will also meet in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. With the rivalry between the two sides always attracting attention, England will be keen to respond after the opening encounter, while Australia look to strengthen their position in the series.
Closer to home, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe continue their second Test at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the second day scheduled for Saturday and the third day on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi will features three matches, beginning with Royal Desert Champions taking on United Tigers at 3.30pm. Arabian Aces face Emirates Eagles at 5.45pm before Yas Lions meet defending champions UAE Bulls in the 8pm fixture.
South Africa also begin their Test series against Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Football provides some of the weekend's biggest fixtures, with the UEFA Nations League entering its decisive league-phase matches.
Portugal host Denmark on Saturday in one of the standout encounters, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in League A.
Sunday brings an even bigger programme, with Spain hosting England in a heavyweight European contest. France also face Türkiye, while Belgium take on Italy in another meeting between established international sides.
Closer to home, the UAE ADIB Cup continues with its fourth round of matches.
Saturday's standout fixture is the Dubai derby between Al Wasl and Al Nasr at Zabeel Stadium. Al Ain also travel to face Hatta, while Al Dhafra host Ajman.
Sunday sees Shabab Al Ahli travel to face Kalba, while Al Jazira take on Bani Yas. Sharjah also face United, with Al Wahda meeting Khorfakkan.
The fixtures provide UAE clubs with another opportunity to build momentum in the cup competition.
men's tennis players gather in Turin as the Nitto ATP Finals begin on Sunday.
The season-ending tournament brings together the top eight singles players and doubles teams, with the competitors split into two groups before the knockout stages.
Alexander Zverev will headline Sunday's opening singles action when he takes on Spain's Rafael Jodar. American Ben Shelton will also be in action against France's Arthur Fils.
Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, begins his campaign on Monday against Frances Tiafoe, with the Spaniard hoping to finish the season with another major title.
With the best players of the year competing for the prestigious trophy, the tournament is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar.