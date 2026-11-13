UAE Golf, RAF Abu Dhabi, India vs New Zealand: The big Gulf News weekend sports preview

There is also a busy schedule of international cricket, with India, Australia and England in action, while the ATP Finals get underway in Turin. Here is a look at the biggest sporting events and storylines to follow over the weekend.

Australia and England will also meet in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. With the rivalry between the two sides always attracting attention, England will be keen to respond after the opening encounter, while Australia look to strengthen their position in the series.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.