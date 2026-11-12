UAE's Adrian Otaegui shines on opening day of DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

UAE's Otaegui shoots two under to sit eighth after opening round in Dubai
Dubai: The UAE's Adrian Otaegui made an impressive start to the DP World Tour Championship, finishing the opening round at Jumeirah Golf Estates two under par to sit eighth on the leaderboard.
Otaegui, who represents the United Arab Emirates, produced a strong performance on the Earth Course to put himself firmly in the mix heading into Friday's second round.
The 33-year-old ended the day just three shots behind leader Joost Luiten, giving himself a strong platform to build on as he looks to make an impact at the season-ending tournament on home soil.
With the UAE connection providing an extra talking point for local golf fans, Otaegui will be hoping to carry his opening-day form into the remaining three rounds and challenge some of the biggest names in the field.
It was Dutchman Luiten who set the early pace, producing a five-under-par 67 to take the outright lead after 18 holes.
Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen sits second on four under, while a group of five players are tied for third at three under. That group includes France's Victor Perez, Italy's Gregorio De Leo and Francesco Laporta, Germany's Freddy Schott and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy also made a positive start in Dubai, in his bid for another Race to Dubai crown, carding a three-under-par 69 to finish the opening day tied for third and just two shots behind leader Luiten.
The Northern Irishman, who is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, arrived in Dubai sitting second in the season-long rankings after moving ahead of Patrick Reed with his third-place finish at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
McIlroy currently trails Spanish leader Eugenio Chacarra by 533.93 points, with 2,000 points available to the winner of this week's season finale.
A victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates would guarantee McIlroy the Harry Vardon Trophy, while a runner-up finish could also be enough provided Chacarra and Reed finish third or lower.
The Masters champion is looking to match Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles and secure a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai crown.
Niklas Norgaard provided one of the biggest highlights of the opening day after producing a spectacular hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates to win 100,000 Emirates Skywards Miles.
The Dane used a six-iron to tackle the 205-yard par-three on the Earth Course, with his ball landing on the green before taking a huge bounce and rolling down into the cup.
It was the first ace on the 13th during the four days of competition, meaning Norgaard became the first player to claim the tournament's special hole-in-one prize.
The 34-year-old, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory at the 2024 Betfred British Masters, was quick to admit he had enjoyed a slice of luck with the shot.
Speaking immediately afterwards, Norgaard revealed his caddie had jokingly suggested they could secure an upgrade on their flight home if he managed to hole his tee shot.
"I don't even know what to say," he said.
"He called it before the shot. Let's try and get upgraded on the way home. Then I hit a skinny six iron ... and then it went in. Pretty lucky!"