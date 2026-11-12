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Watch: Niklas Norgaard wins 100,000 Emirates Skywards Miles after hole-in-one

Norgaard aced the 13th at Jumeirah Golf Estates to land a 100,000-mile prize

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Niklas Norgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the first hole during round one of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 16, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the first hole during round one of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 16, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
AFP-ANDY LYONS

Dubai: Niklas Norgaard enjoyed a memorable moment during the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship after recording his first career hole-in-one on the DP World Tour to land a reward worth 100,000 Emirates Skywards Miles.

The Danish golfer produced the remarkable shot on the 205-yard par-three 13th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course, using a six-iron to find the cup.

His ball landed on the green before taking a sizeable bounce and rolling down towards the hole, sparking celebrations as he became the first player to ace the 13th during the four days of competition and claim the special prize.

The 34-year-old turned professional in 2016 and has worked his way through the Nordic Golf League and HotelPlanner Tour before establishing himself on the DP World Tour.

His breakthrough came in September 2024 when he claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the Betfred British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, at The Belfry. That victory helped him finish 11th in the Race to Dubai standings that season and secure dual membership of the PGA Tour for 2025.

Speaking immediately after his ace in a video captured on a phone, Norgaard admitted there was an element of luck involved, while revealing his caddie had jokingly suggested the pair could enjoy an upgrade on their flight home if he managed to hole the shot.

"I don't even know what to say," he said.

"He called it before the shot. Let's try and get upgraded on the way home. Then I hit a skinny six iron ... and then it went in. Pretty lucky!"

The 100,000 Emirates Skywards Miles prize provided an extra reason to celebrate for Norgaard, whose remarkable shot was one of the early highlights of the season-ending tournament in Dubai.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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