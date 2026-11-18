DeChambeau secures full membership as former LIV Golf stars return to the DP World Tour
Dubai: Two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau will become a DP World Tour member for the 2027 season after successfully completing his application to join the European-based circuit.
The American was one of several high-profile golfers who signed up to LIV Golf four years ago and continued to support the breakaway tour even after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial backing in April.
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old admitted he had "gave everything" in an effort to keep LIV Golf running, following confirmation that the organisation intended to wind down its operations.
As first reported by The Telegraph, DeChambeau submitted his application to join the DP World Tour ahead of Sunday's deadline.
He is already scheduled to compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December, one of the events on the DP World Tour calendar.
As a recent major champion, DeChambeau has been awarded 'category one' membership, giving him guaranteed entry into every tournament on the schedule next season.
Fellow former major winners Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson have reached separate agreements that will allow them to receive invitations to a limited number of events.
Former Ryder Cup players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey, alongside Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, are also among the ex-LIV contingent eligible to compete on the circuit in 2027.
The DP World Tour has additionally confirmed the full-time returns of Spain's Jon Rahm and England's Tyrrell Hatton, neither of whom resigned their memberships.
DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings explained that the decisions had been made in response to the changing professional golf landscape.
"There has been significant change in the landscape of men's professional golf over the past 12 months," said Kinnings.
"As golf's global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds."
As one of LIV Golf's biggest attractions and most recognisable figures, DeChambeau's next career decision had been the subject of considerable interest.
With LIV players facing an automatic one-year ban from the PGA Tour, there had been speculation that the American could spend the next 12 months concentrating on his YouTube channel and social media platforms, which have helped him build a huge following among younger golf fans.
However, joining the DP World Tour offers a more traditional competitive route for the big-hitting American.
DeChambeau reportedly received £95 million when he signed for LIV in 2022 and collected close to £50 million in prize money during his four seasons with the organisation.
Membership of the DP World Tour will allow him to compete regularly in established tournaments while potentially providing a route back to the PGA Tour.
The top 10 players on the DP World Tour rankings at the end of each season earn PGA Tour cards for the following campaign. Patrick Reed, DeChambeau's former US Ryder Cup team-mate, used that pathway after departing LIV ahead of the 2026 season.
His arrival is also a significant addition for the DP World Tour, which gains another major champion and one of golf's most recognisable personalities.
DeChambeau will become a full-time member alongside leading European players such as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, strengthening the tour's appeal as professional golf continues to undergo major changes following LIV's planned closure.
McIlroy has previously acknowledged the commercial benefits of having the American involved.
"I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments," McIlroy said earlier this month.
However, the six-time major champion has also been critical of LIV Golf's impact on the traditional game. During this year's Masters, McIlroy claimed individuals connected to the breakaway circuit had expressed a desire to "destroy the European Tour".
Instead, LIV's planned liquidation has resulted in several of its biggest names seeking opportunities back on the DP World Tour.
Alongside DeChambeau's full membership, Johnson, Smith and Watson are among nine former LIV players who have been permitted to compete in a restricted number of tournaments.
Their participation will be determined by the DP World Tour, with invitations intended to "add value to those tournaments" while ensuring existing full-time members do not lose playing opportunities.
Kinnings acknowledged that the decision to welcome former LIV players back would attract differing opinions but insisted the approach was in the tour's wider interests.
"We realise there are different viewpoints.
"But this approach, discussed and agreed with our tournament committee and allied to this responsibly managed programme of invites, will add value which, in turn, will benefit the tour as a whole."