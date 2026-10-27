Graeme McDowell becomes latest major winner to quit Liv Golf

LIV Golf's downfall deepens as another major champion confirms his departure
Dubai: Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell has become the latest major champion to announce his exit from LIV Golf.
The 2010 US Open champion confirmed on Monday that he had "decided not to pursue" LIV 2.0, the revamped version of the breakaway circuit scheduled to launch in 2027.
McDowell follows major winners Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen in confirming their departures. His fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin also announced last week that he would leave LIV to return to the DP World Tour.
England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter have also departed the league.
LIV Golf's future was thrown into uncertainty in April when Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial support after investing more than $5 billion (£3.8bn). The league subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last month.
The circuit has since secured the possibility of $300 million (£224m) in financing from BC Partners Credit as it attempts to push ahead with LIV 2.0, although only a small number of players have committed to the new project so far.
Former world number four McDowell joined LIV when the Saudi-backed competition launched in 2022, attracted by its lucrative financial backing.
The 11-time DP World Tour winner's best result on the circuit was a tie for second at the Virginia event in June 2025.
"I've decided not to pursue LIV 2.0," said McDowell, a four-time Ryder Cup player.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey.
"I look forward to the next chapter in my career."