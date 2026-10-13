DP World Tour to refuse golfers who sign up for LIV in 2027

LIV Golf seeks new player deals as it works towards a $300m investment from BC Partners
Dubai: The DP World Tour will deny membership to players who join LIV Golf 2.0 for the 2027 season, the tour’s chief executive confirmed on Monday.
DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings told BBC Sport that, unlike in recent seasons, players joining LIV Golf 2.0 will not be granted conditional membership. Golfers have until November 16 to apply for DP World Tour membership.
"Players need to make a choice," Kinnings told BBC Sport. "We have rules and regulations, which are there to protect our tour and which our members must all abide by. Players who are not willing to comply with our rules and regulations should not be seeking to join our tour."
Players must hold DP World Tour membership to be eligible to represent Europe at next year's Ryder Cup, which will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19.
The tour allowed a number of golfers to compete on both circuits this season, granting conditional membership to more than 10 LIV Golf players. Those included two-time major winner Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk and David Puig.
However, Rahm's lawyer revealed last week during a bankruptcy hearing that the Spaniard would not be joining LIV Golf 2.0. His attorney, John Beck, said Rahm and the breakaway league were working towards finalising a separation agreement by Thursday.
LIV Golf and its affiliated entities voluntarily sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8. Court documents showed the league had assets valued between $100 million and $500 million, alongside liabilities ranging from $500 million to $1 billion.
On October 5, LIV Golf submitted a restructuring support agreement to the US Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey, outlining a potential $300 million investment from BC Partners, subject to certain conditions. The private equity firm had initially invested $4 million.
One requirement of the agreement is the "execution of New Player Agreements consistent with the LIV 2.0 business plan that include players required by BC Partners."
It remains uncertain which players, or how many, must commit to LIV Golf 2.0 for the proposed deal to proceed.
The agreement pushed back the deadline for current LIV golfers to commit to the league until October 25. Sources indicated BC Partners could choose to extend or waive the deadline.
LIV Golf is also asking the bankruptcy court for permission to end its existing player contracts, an issue due to be considered at a hearing on Wednesday. The league says terminating the current agreements is necessary to introduce new LIV Golf 2.0 contracts, alongside a proposed player compensation and ownership model.
A source familiar with the restructuring process said, "Conversations with players regarding their participation in LIV Golf 2.0 remain fully on track, and the league continues to progress toward a transaction with BC Partners."
BC Partners chief executive Ted Goldthorpe also expressed confidence in the project at last week's Sportico Invest Conference in London.
"We're super committed," Goldthorpe said. "As [LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil] said, we're going to start hiring back employees and planning for next year's events. All systems go.
"The next 22 days will be about signing up the players, and I feel very good about that. We've had a lot of constructive dialogue with them. We obviously have a deadline now, but that's the next big step for us."
Court records indicate that Sergio Garcia, a LIV Golf team captain, has been released from his contract.
Meanwhile, lawyers representing several other players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Cameron Tringale, Matthew Wolff and Marc Leishman, have asked the court to provide further clarification regarding their existing agreements with the league.