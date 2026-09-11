Mickelson’s 0.23% LIV stake revealed as breakaway tour enters bankruptcy
Dubai: Phil Mickelson is facing one of the most turbulent years of his golf career. While he hasn’t competed professionally since March, uncertainty around LIV Golf’s future only delays his return.
However, a new revelation has now been surfaced which may alarm Lefty. According to Sportico, Mickelson owned a 0.23% stake in LIV Golf when the tour filed for bankruptcy.
LIV Golf submitted a 128-page document on Tuesday to begin its Chapter 11 proceedings in the District of New Jersey. The filing outlined the tour’s ownership structure, with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia holding 98.48% of its common ownership.
Performance54 Group Limited, an entity controlled by PIF, held 1.05%, while former LIV CEO Greg Norman owned 0.23%. The document also listed a 0.23% stake belonging to a “current player.” While the player was initially unnamed player, the latest intel confirms the golfer was none other than Mickelson.
LIV reportedly declined to comment, while a representative for Mickelson did not immediately respond to Sportico. The 56-year-old was one of LIV Golf’s biggest signings when the tour launched in 2022.
Mickelson reportedly received a $200 million guarantee and 25% of the Hy Flyers team, which he captained. He also played a role in recruiting other golfers to the breakaway league.
Moreover, the six-time major champion initially signed a contract running through 2025 before returning to LIV in 2026. However, he has competed only once this season, at the tour’s South Africa event in March.
A family health matter has reportedly kept him away from competition, while also missing all four majors for the first time in his professional career. It remains unclear what will happen to his 0.23% stake.
Under LIV’s proposed restructuring agreement with BC Partners, PIF’s equity and debt would be canceled without an economic distribution. The reorganized tour aims to give participating players 52.5% of overall ownership.