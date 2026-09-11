A family health matter has reportedly kept him away from competition, while also missing all four majors for the first time in his professional career. It remains unclear what will happen to his 0.23% stake.

Moreover, the six-time major champion initially signed a contract running through 2025 before returning to LIV in 2026. However, he has competed only once this season, at the tour’s South Africa event in March.

Performance54 Group Limited, an entity controlled by PIF, held 1.05%, while former LIV CEO Greg Norman owned 0.23%. The document also listed a 0.23% stake belonging to a “current player.” While the player was initially unnamed player, the latest intel confirms the golfer was none other than Mickelson.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.