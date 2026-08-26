Interestingly, speaking at LIV's season-ending Indianapolis event earlier on Sunday, DeChambeau said he was "proud" of what the tour has achieved, and said he had "great thoughts about what could happen next year."

Two-time Major champion and former world No 4 Bryson DeChambeau on Monday published an enigmatic post on Instagram – photos of several LIV victories, with the caption "It was a good run." The post immediately triggered speculation about whether the American was quitting LIV Golf after his four-year contract with the Saudi breakaway tour ended on Sunday.

The multiple US Open winner’s post comes even as PGA Tour’s chief executive officer Brian Rolapp said Tuesday that the Tour currently has no plans to offer LIV Golf stars like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm a pathway back.

"Brooks certainly did that, and until then, we weren't really able to consider anything seriously. I would say the same thing here."

"We've been consistent. Anyone who's interested in coming to the PGA Tour needs to demonstrate that they are relieved of their contractual commitments or any tail obligations they might have in that legacy model," he said.

Rolapp said it was impossible to speculate on if and how other LIV players could one day return to the PGA because "I don't know the future of LIV."

"Accountability and discipline are essential to any organisation, and certainly for the integrity of the Tour and for the game," he said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.