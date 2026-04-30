Saudi Arabia set to end financial backing of LIV Golf next season

A “new strategic plan” is reported to be put forward to find new financial investors
Dubai: Ever since LIV Golf burst onto the scene in 2021, controversy has followed the Saudi-backed project at every turn.
Funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the breakaway circuit promised to revolutionize professional golf with enormous prize money, a team-based format and guaranteed contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
From the very beginning, critics questioned whether the league was financially sustainable and accused it of attempting to disrupt the traditional structure of the sport through sheer financial power.
The arrival of stars such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and later Jon Rahm only intensified the debate, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour pushed into a bitter power struggle with LIV.
Now, fresh uncertainty has emerged after reports claim Saudi Arabia is preparing to withdraw its multi-billion-dollar backing of the league at the end of the current season.
According to reports, LIV officials are expected to unveil a new strategic direction aimed at attracting outside investors as the competition looks to secure its long-term future beyond PIF funding.
The reports also suggest major leadership changes could be on the horizon.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF and one of LIV Golf’s co-founders, is believed to be considering stepping away from the league’s board. Al-Rumayyan has been one of the key figures behind LIV’s aggressive rise and his departure would represent a significant shift for the organization.
LIV has continued to insist publicly that the tour remains stable, with chief executive Scott O’Neil recently assuring players that the 2026 season would continue “as planned and uninterrupted.”
However, concerns over the league’s financial future have persisted despite the vast sums invested into the project. Reports indicate LIV’s total investment has surpassed $5 billion since its launch, while losses have continued to rise across several international markets.
There are also signs the schedule could be scaled back with LIV recently postponing its planned event in New Orleans, leaving a lengthy gap between tournaments in the United States. Although events in South Korea, Spain and Britain remain scheduled, sources suggest executives are exploring ways to significantly reshape the competition moving forward.
Despite the uncertainty, LIV officials are reportedly hopeful the league can survive as an international team-based tour if fresh investors are secured.
But after years of debate surrounding the project’s controversial launch and rapid expansion, the latest developments have once again cast doubt over the long-term future of one of golf’s most divisive ventures.