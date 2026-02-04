LIV golfers get a big boost with world ranking points

Dubai: In what will certainly seem like music to the ears of major winners like former world No 1 Jon Rahm, former No 4 Bryson DeChambeau and former No 2 Cameron Smith, the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) announced on Tuesday that ranking points will be issued to players who finish in the top 10 of LIV Golf’s individual stroke play tournaments from 2026 onwards.

As for Aussie Smith, whose ranking is now at No 221, this new development could be his path to return from golfing wilderness.

“I think the more golf we play, the better for stronger teams and stronger players, and I think it will benefit us four individuals and as a team, as well.”

“I’m happy about it. I would say I was one of the people that pushed for it. So obviously I’m happy about it,” Rahm said.

On the other hand, Spaniard Rahm, who has seen his ranking plummet to 97, seems to feel differently. Speaking ahead of the new season, he shared his support for the switch.

DeChambeau had made it clear before the 2026 season that he was not happy about the decision to move to 72-hole events, pointing out that this was not what he had originally agreed to.

“I had no idea how they were going to handle it. I didn’t know if we were going to get points, but at least we’re getting points right.”

Elite LIV Golf players have seen their world rankings nosedive, complicating their ability to qualify for golf’s four major championships, whose fields are largely determined by rankings. Under the new structure, the top 10 finishers in each LIV event consisting 57 players will be awarded ranking points.

