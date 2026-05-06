Rayan Ahmed: From Dubai’s Fairways to U.S. Collegiate History

UAE golfer makes history joining the University of California's Irvine Men’s Golf Team
Dubai: In a sport defined by fine margins and long-term development, milestones matter. For 19-year-old UAE golfer Rayan Ahmed, the next step in a rapidly ascending career is not just another personal achievement, it is a national first.
Ahmed has committed to the University of California, Irvine Men’s Golf Team for the 2026–27 NCAA Division 1 season, becoming the first Emirati golfer to compete at Division I level in the United States.
In doing so, he also becomes the first Arab golfer to reach this stage of collegiate golf, a landmark moment for UAE sport and a defining chapter in a journey that began on the Dubai courses.
A fourth-generation golfer, Ahmed grew up in a family where the sport was a major part of his life.
His great-grandfather played, his grandfather played, and his father plays. But Rayan is the first to take it from local fairways to the global stage.
He began competing seriously at 13, with a rapid period of development following a year later at The Montgomerie Golf Club, where his family relocated during Covid.
“When I joined The Montgomerie Golf Club I started with a 24 handicap, but in just a year I became a scratch golfer, which shows how much I played during that period,” he joked.
“When my family moved to Montgomerie, it was just golf all day. This is where I honed my skills, all the members of the club helped me grow into the player I am today.”
The time on the course was paying off, at 16, Ahmed won his first tournament before setting a course record 65 at Montgomerie and going on to win the UAE Junior Order of Merit in 2023.
That success brought him into the UAE national setup under the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), where his game and his ambition expanded rapidly.
"I'm extremely grateful to be part of the EGF and to have been put in this position,” explained Ahmed.
“The first event I played with the UAE national team was the World Amateur Youth Championships, aside from my performance on the day it was an opportunity to learn off some incredibly talented players.”
Ahmed went on to represent the UAE across USGA championships, Asian Amateur events, Pan Arab competitions, and Challenge Tour opportunities.
Perhaps his standout achievement for the national team came at the US Junior Amateur and US Amateur field’s tournaments, where he became the first Emirati to compete in both.
Ahmed spoke about how representing the UAE has helped him thrive under pressure, while crediting his coaches as a major influence in his development as a player.
He said: “I feel like I’m someone who deals with pressure well on the course, I’ve played in some big tournaments for the UAE which obviously comes with huge pressure, but I always play with confidence.
“The world-class coaching I have received since being with the national team is a testament to this, it’s the reason why I have reached the level I’m at today.”
Behind his rise is also a wider story about golf in the UAE. The country now hosts four DP World Tour events each season, including two Rolex Series tournaments, and boasts world-class facilities and academies such as TFA Academy. For Ahmed, this environment was critical.
“The UAE has the highest quality of courses, you don’t get bad golf courses here,” said the 19-year-old.
“You have some of the top academies here as well, which gives youngsters a chance to develop their game at the best facilities but also under excellent coaching.”
For many of today’s top professional golfers, the pathway to the PGA Tour begins through the U.S. collegiate system, with NCAA Division I golf widely regarded as the strongest development route for young talent.
The college game provides players with elite coaching, world-class facilities, high-level competition, and the experience of performing under pressure on a weekly basis, all while preparing them physically and mentally for professional golf.
For Ahmed, making the move to the U.S was a crucial step in pursuing his long-term dream of reaching the PGA Tour.
“The majority of PGA players on the tour now have come through the Division 1 programme, so I felt it was the next step for me to get to where I want to be,” he said.
“The U.S. is the highest level of competition in amateur golf, so if I wanted to give myself the best possible preparation for professional golf, it was the obvious place to go."
As he prepares for his next chapter, Ahmed is aware of the responsibility that comes with being first.
“Being the first Emirati to play Division 1 golf in the U.S. means setting the standard early. There’s no blueprint to follow, so how I work, compete, and carry myself becomes the reference point for those coming after me.”
“To children across the UAE, my achievement shows that if you work hard your dreams can come true.”