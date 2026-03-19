Christos Janmohamed: Dubai born footballer making his name in Europe

Find out how Dubai football paved the way for the teenager's professional career in Europe
Dubai may be known for its glittering skyline, luxury lifestyle, and booming business hubs, but for footballer Christos Janmohamed, the city offered something even more valuable: a foundation to build a professional career in football.
Born and raised in Dubai, Janmohamed’s journey from youth football in the UAE to the Greek Super League illustrates not only his individual talent but also the growing opportunities within Dubai’s football ecosystem.
“Being born and raised in Dubai helped me a lot as an individual since the city is made up of people from all around the world,” explained the 18-year-old.
“Through football clubs and school, I got to meet many different people from different nations, and it’s something which shaped me as a footballer, getting to be with coaches and players from around the world and learning from their experiences.”
Janmohamed made a name for himself on the pitch at Gulf United. Founded in 2019, the club began as a grassroots football academy and has grown into a professional football club competing in the UAE First Division League, the second tier of UAE football.
Between the ages of 13 and 16, Janmohamed honed his skills at Gulf United, frequently competing in higher age groups and benefiting from guidance under renowned footballing figures thanks to the club’s sponsorship deal with Adidas.
“I’ve got a lot to thank the city of Dubai for,” said the teenager. “The opportunity to play for a top youth football academy in Gulf United made me ready to make my move to Europe.
“During my time at the club, I had the incredible opportunity to meet and speak with players like Zinedine Zidane and Ashley Young, who have competed at the very highest levels, the level I aspire to reach.”
Gulf United are sponsored by Adidas, a partnership which is seen as a major milestone for football in the region, highlighting both the club’s growing profile and the increasing investment in local talent.
In 2023, Janmohamed featured in a campaign for Adidas football, an opportunity he continues to look back on with great pride.
“The Adidas campaign was a massive moment for me, at just 14-years-old to be a part of such a huge brand, it’s something I’ll never forget,” he explained.
“It opened a number of doors for me and is an example of what young people can achieve in Dubai, a city known for its networking opportunities."
Janmohamed quickly made his mark at the club as one of the most exciting young talents in the region, registering over 50 goals and assists across two seasons.
His standout performances often saw him playing above his age group and even training with the men’s first team, a challenge that prepared him well for his move to Europe.
“Competing against older players in Dubai helped me prepare for Europe in many ways,” said the winger.
“Playing in Europe is tough, the level is really high so having the opportunity to play two years ahead of my age group in Dubai was key for my development both physically and mentally. It certainly helped me adapt when I first made my move to Greece and again it’s something I’m very thankful for.”
Whilst the teenager was making a name for himself on the pitches of Dubai, he dreamed of a move to Europe where he could hopefully emulate the careers of his footballing icons.
After two standout seasons at Gulf United, his performances on the pitch caught the attention of scouts abroad. Greek Super League side Aris FC came calling in a move which was successfully negotiated by his agent.
“This was a huge moment for me, something I’ve worked towards my whole life,” stated Janmohamed.
“I had a really good 2022/23 season at Gulf United and at the end of the campaign Aris made their intentions known and I made the move, it was something which really excited me as I have Greek roots.
“I’m currently playing with the Under-19s and have been really enjoying my time in Greece, I’ve been told that other clubs in Europe are taking an interest in me which is exciting, and I just hope I can reach the highest level possible.”
Despite all he has already achieved, Janmohamed believes his footballing journey in the UAE is far from over, with a long-term ambition of one day representing the country at international level.
At the same time, he hopes his journey can serve as inspiration for young footballers in Dubai, showing that pathways do exist to succeed in the game. Through hard work, belief, and the opportunities available in the city, he wants to prove that aspiring players can turn their ambitions into reality and build successful careers in football.
“The opportunity to represent the country I was born in and that got me into football would be a dream,” said Janmohamed.
“This is something which I think about a lot, it would be a true honour to give back to the UAE by representing the nation and wearing the badge at international level.
“Playing football is all I ever wanted to do, and I hope my journey can show the young footballers in Dubai that the infrastructures in the city allow you to succeed if you’re willing to put in the work.”