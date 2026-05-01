After the storm, why one Dubai adviser says the UAE just made its strongest case yet

The rebound, when it came, surprised even seasoned operators. Within days of the ceasefire announcement on 7 April and the reopening of the Strait on 17 April, A developer publicly reported a threefold increase in customer conversions. Property viewing activity surged 75 per cent in the closing weeks of March. The Dubai stock index recovered around 7 per cent on the ceasefire announcement, with major developer stocks rising as much as 13 per cent. On 28 April, the UAE announced its exit from OPEC, effective 1 May, signalling that its economic future will be set on its own terms.