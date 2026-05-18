Gulf News-Y-Axis webinar to focus on permanent residency and global mobility options

The session will feature Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East , who will provide expert guidance on permanent residency pathways in Canada and Australia, skilled migration opportunities across Canada, Australia, and Germany, and emerging European residency routes.

To help audiences better understand the opportunities available, Gulf News, in association with Y-Axis, will host a special webinar titled How to Get a Permanent Residency on May 31, Sunday from 5.00pm-6.30pm.

As geopolitical uncertainty, economic shifts, and changing personal priorities reshape the global landscape, more professionals and families in the UAE are actively exploring permanent residency and global mobility options as part of their long-term planning.

He added: “Just like how people invest in savings and real estate for their future, many professionals across the world now believe that residency is also an investment worth making so that if circumstances change, their life isn't disrupted and they still have opportunities available to them.”

“When you look at how crises unfold, sometimes you can see them coming in advance, but other times something happens that you didn't anticipate even three months earlier, and it suddenly turns your life upside down. No one wants their life to change that quickly.”

“UAE-based professionals and families are increasingly looking at permanent residency as a backup option,” said Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis.

According to Khan, permanent residency is increasingly being viewed as a practical safeguard for the future.

Unlike second citizenship, which can often involve lengthy and complex procedures, second residency offers individuals the legal right to live, work, or establish themselves in another country, opening access to greater mobility, lifestyle flexibility, career opportunities, and long-term financial security.

The webinar will explore why residency planning has become increasingly relevant in today’s climate, while also addressing practical questions around migration pathways and application processes.

Khan noted that several factors are driving the growing demand for residency options among professionals and entrepreneurs globally.

“Regional instability, access to different opportunities, concerns about returning home, the need for a backup plan, and changing personal circumstances — all of these factors are driving the growing interest in permanent residency among professionals, not only in the UAE but across the world,” he said.

Attendees can expect practical, transparent insights into the realities of migration and residency planning.

“This webinar is a brilliant opportunity for professionals to hear the truth about migration,” said Khan.

“Are these programmes still open? Which countries are currently accepting applications? What is the realistic chance of success, compared to what some agents in different regions may be guaranteeing? What is the eligibility criteria? How soon can one actually get residency?