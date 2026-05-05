LIV Golf uncertainty opens door for star names to return to PGA Tour

Dubai: A potential shift in the professional golf landscape could soon reopen the door for several LIV Golf players to return to the PGA Tour, following reports suggesting Saudi Arabia is preparing to withdraw its multi-billion-dollar backing of the league at the end of the current season.

Recent speculation has indicated that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the financial engine behind LIV Golf, may end its funding after the 2026 season.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, such a development would cast significant doubt over the sustainability of LIV in its current form and could pave the way for reunification talks in the men’s game.

If that scenario does materialise, attention would quickly turn to which high-profile players might consider a return to the PGA Tour, where most of their careers were previously built.

One of the most obvious names is Bryson DeChambeau, the American has rebuilt his reputation through strong major performances while on LIV, including contending at multiple major championships. His popularity would make him a significant asset for any tour looking to strengthen its fields.

Jon Rahm, who made a high-profile move to LIV, would also inevitably be part of the conversation. As a former world number one and Masters champion, Rahm remains one of the most dominant talents in the game, and a return to PGA Tour competition would be one of the most exciting storylines in golf.

Veterans such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Patrick Reed could also be considered potential returnees, depending on contractual situations and how any future agreements between the tours are structured.

Despite the speculation, it is important to stress that no formal decisions have been made regarding PIF’s future involvement with LIV Golf beyond 2026. Additionally, any return of LIV players to the PGA Tour would depend on negotiations between the PGA Tour, LIV, and the Official World Golf Ranking system, as well as individual contract terms.

For now, the situation remains fluid, but if LIV’s financial backing does come to an end as reported, the possibility of some of golf’s biggest names returning to the PGA Tour would become a major talking point and potentially reshape the sport once again.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.