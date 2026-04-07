Dubai winner Patrick Reed hopes to add second Masters green jacket

Dubai Desert Classic champion targets Augusta glory after strong season
Patrick Reed is back where he belongs. The Dubai Desert Classic champion is eyeing a second Masters green jacket, having already worn one in 2018.
The 35-year-old American jumped from the US PGA Tour to LIV Golf in 2022 then decided not to re-sign with the Saudi-backed series this past January while playing in Dubai. Reed, whose lone LIV win came last June in Dallas, enjoyed playing in Dubai and Qatar, where he packed wins around a playoff loss in Bahrain – 1,200 miles (7,500 km) from home, wife Justine and their two kids.
And he loves being back at Augusta. "There's just something so special about this place, the traditions behind it, and then on top of it, it's the one major that stays in the same place," Reed said. "All the way back from when I played my first time ever here, even when we played in November that one (Covid) year, and any time I've come back and played it, it's always in perfect shape. It's one of those golf courses that you can't hit just one golf shot. You have to play golf kind of old-school way. You have to hit shots, different shapes, different flights."
Reed, playing on the DP World Tour as an honorary lifetime member, hopes to return to the PGA Tour once eligible in August. He could play PGA events in late 2026 on sponsor exemptions and as a qualifier and would seek past champion status for 2027.
"I love playing worldwide, but to be able to come back and see the guys and just really experiencing and kind of growing my game... I feel like it sharpens your game," he said.
"The best players in the world and the deepest fields from top to bottom are on the PGA Tour."
Reed's success has propelled him atop the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings and to 23rd in this week's world golf rankings.
"The golf game feels solid. I feel like every tool in my golf bag right now is sharp and ready to go," Reed said.
Reed has finished in the Masters top 10 in four of the past six years, including third last year.
"Hopefully we can make some more memories," Reed said. "The one jacket is getting a little lonely. Might need one more."