Dubai winner Patrick Reed hopes to add second Masters green jacket

And he loves being back at Augusta. "There's just something so special about this place, the traditions behind it, and then on top of it, it's the one major that stays in the same place," Reed said. "All the way back from when I played my first time ever here, even when we played in November that one (Covid) year, and any time I've come back and played it, it's always in perfect shape. It's one of those golf courses that you can't hit just one golf shot. You have to play golf kind of old-school way. You have to hit shots, different shapes, different flights."