The duo had begun with a 4-stroke advantage and were 3-under through their 1st 11 holes
They came, they saw, they conquered.
For Fitzpatrick brothers Matt and Alex, it was a historic day at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic pairs event on Sunday, when they combined to birdie the final hole for a dramatic win after surrendering a four-stroke lead. The single-stroke victory meant they become the first brothers to win this event with Alex, the younger Fitzpatrick, finally getting a place on the PGA Tour, one he thoroughly deserves going by his performance during the clutch moments on Sunday.
"To win a team event on the PGA Tour with my brother – I don't know if it does gets better than that," said 31-year-old Matt, who won the US Open in 2022. "That's how special it feels. To get in over the line the way we did and to hang in there on the back nine is incredible."
For his efforts, Alex, a DP World Tour regular, earned PGA Tour playing status through 2028, including an exemption to play in the upcoming PGA Championship, the second men's major of the year.
The 27-year-old made the winning putt after world No 3 Matt fired a bunker shot within two feet of the cup as they finished 31-under par for the tournament.
"I'm still shaking," Alex said "It was crazy."
The English duo had begun the day with a four-stroke advantage and were three-under through their first 11 holes.
A double bogey on the 12th and a bogey at 14 saw their lead evaporate.
"I felt like we played great for the first 11 holes," Matt said. "We were really, really, really steady, really solid and didn't really put a foot wrong.
"Just the one hole on 12, you've made that, and you quickly are sort of scrambling a little bit.
"From then on I felt like I struggled with my game, and I didn't play well. Alex played fantastic. He really sort of managed to keep us in it."
It was a surreal moment for Alex. When Matt stuck a bunker shot on the par-5 18th a foot from the hole, Alex smiled and put his hand on his head as he went to mark the ball, knowing that all he had to do to earn a two-year exemption on PGA Tour was sink a virtual gimme.
As his putt dropped, he crouched and put one hand over his face, and then rose to embrace his approaching older brother.
"I couldn't feel my hands. I couldn't feel my legs. I couldn't feel anything," Alex said. "It's a pretty life-changing thing."