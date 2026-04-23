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English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick line up for rare shot at golfing glory

World No 3 Matt hopeful about winning pairs event with brother Alex

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
AFP

In November last year, Matt Fitzpatrick secured his third DP World Tour Championship title in Dubai after he beat Rory McIlroy in a play-off to finish the 2025 season on a massive high, adding the crown to the ones he won in 2016 and 2020. It was also the Englishman’s 10th DP World Tour title.

Now ranked third in the world after a victory last weekend in the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour, Matt is gearing up for another battle, this time with his brother Alex at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Instead of 148 players competing against each other for the grand prize, the event will feature 74 pairs with one two-man team walking away with the trophy come Sunday.

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The English brothers have played some of their best golf lately and are hoping to take advantage of the rare opportunity to win a PGA Tour event together.

"It's been a nice start to the year for both of us," said Matt, now ranked behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and No 2 McIlroy. "I feel like this year, our expectations are higher given the form that we had shown... We feel like we have as good a chance as anyone."

Matt arrived in New Orleans after edging Scheffler in a playoff at Hilton Head on Sunday, giving the 2022 US Open champion his second victory this season. The 31-year-old won the Valspar Championship in March.

In between those Fitzpatrick family triumphs came 27-year-old Alex's first European tour title at the Indian Open in March.

The Zurich offers the brothers their one chance to play together, as they've done the previous three years. Their best finish was 11th in 2024. A year ago, they missed the cut.

"Last year, I felt like both of us weren't kind of playing the best of our ability," Alex said. "Coming into the event was a little stressful.

"Obviously, this year with the form we've both been in, the expectations are high," he continued. "But at the same time, it takes the pressure a little off because it feels more like we can enjoy this week."

The only downer during Wednesday's pro-am came when Matt looked at his phone to see how the brothers' favourite football team, Sheffield United, were doing (Sheffield lost 3-1 to Blackburn).

"Hopefully, we don't play like them," Alex said.

While players on the winning team do not get a spot in the Masters, each gets credit for a PGA Tour victory and a two-year exemption. Alex is not a full-time PGA Tour player.

"That would be something I might be thinking about if we're coming down the stretch on Sunday and we're in contention," Alex said.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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