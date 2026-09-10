McIlroy questions LIV's pulling power amid league revamp efforts

Northern Irishman says DP World Tour would be stronger with LIV players back
Dubai: Rory McIlroy has cast doubt on LIV Golf’s long-term appeal, suggesting the DP World Tour could benefit from the return of players who made the switch to the Saudi-backed circuit.
With proposals for a revamped LIV Golf model, dubbed “LIV 2.0”, gathering attention, McIlroy questioned whether the league can continue to attract and retain players in the same way, especially after the failure of it’s first edition has left players owned millions of dollars.
The Northern Irishman believes the prospect of LIV players returning to the traditional tour could raise its competitive level, adding another layer to the ongoing debate over the future of professional golf.
The push towards a new LIV 2.0 model follows a decision by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to end its funding of the breakaway league after the 2026 season. The fund has spent around $5 billion on LIV since its launch in 2021, helping establish the circuit as a major force in professional golf.
With the current funding model set for a significant change, LIV is now facing questions over how the league will operate and maintain its appeal as it enters its next phase.
According to Sky Sports, LIV Golf players are in discussions with the league over their plans beyond the 2026 season, with negotiations taking place over whether they will remain part of the circuit in 2027 or pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Several of LIV’s biggest names have yet to publicly commit to their long-term futures. Jon Rahm has previously remained non-committal, although he has since indicated that he intends to honour his existing LIV Golf contract, saying he is “more than willing to fulfil” the agreement.
McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of players who chose to leave the established tours for LIV Golf, and has consistently questioned the decision to join the breakaway circuit.
Despite that stance, the Master’s winner acknowledged that a return of LIV players could ultimately benefit the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, arguing that their presence would strengthen the level of competition across both circuits.
"I'm not in their shoes, but LIV 1.0 at the start looked a lot more attractive than what LIV 2.0 might be from a financial standpoint," McIlroy said ahead of this week's Amgen Irish Open.
"I'm not trying to predict the future, but I would predict that you'll see some guys leave (LIV Golf).
"That means other tours have decisions to make. Obviously there's a lot of players on LIV that can strengthen golf tournaments and make them more competitive. So I would see that as a good thing for the DP World Tour."
McIlroy goes on to say the relationship between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour can play an important role in strengthening the wider game, particularly by creating more opportunities for top players to compete internationally during quieter periods of the calendar.
"The health of the DP World Tour is in a really good spot," he added.
"They have a wonderful alliance with the PGA Tour. I think that alliance is only going to get stronger, especially with the PGA Tour committing to working with the DP World Tour for some of these international events at this time of the year going forward.
"So you have PGA Tour players really with nothing to do for five months in this period. If whoever else is incorporated into these tournaments, that makes them more competitive.
"Overall, with the way things are working out, it's a very good thing for the golf ecosystem. It only makes these tournaments stronger with more competitive players in them."