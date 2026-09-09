LIV Golf bankruptcy: Rahm & DeChambeau among players owed millions

LIV Golf's proposed second iteration could represent a major reset for the breakaway league as it looks to recover from its financial troubles. Rather than relying on the huge sums that fuelled its initial rise, LIV 2.0 is expected to operate around a more sustainable business model, with players given equity in the league and their individual commercial rights returned to them. That would give golfers a direct stake in the competition's success while also creating new opportunities to generate income away from prize money.