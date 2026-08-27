Golfer suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Gogel bet on PGA Tour events in which he was not competing, with his suspension running from August 23, 2026, until February 22, 2027.

"I want to be clear that these wagers were not placed on regular PGA Tour events, PGA Tour Champions events or any tournament in which I participated.

"I would never knowingly violate the integrity of the game of golf. I made an honest mistake and I look forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA Tour Champions."

Gogel is not the first professional golfer to face punishment for betting on tournaments. In 2023, Korn Ferry Tour players Vince India and Jake Staiano were suspended for six and three months respectively for similar violations.

A year later, the DP World Tour suspended England’s Marco Penge for two months and fined him $2,500 after he was found to have bet on several tournaments.

Gogel has six Korn Ferry Tour victories and one PGA Tour win, with his only PGA Tour title coming at the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This season on the PGA Tour Champions, he has played 17 events, recording nine top-20 finishes, including two top-five results.

He is currently 20th on the Charles Schwab Cup money list, with nine tournaments remaining in the 2026 season. The top 36 players will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.