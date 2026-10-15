GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

LIV Golf ‘concerned’ by DP World Tour’s ‘interference attempt’

LIV Golf accuses DP World Tour of interference as restructuring deadline looms

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
LIV Golf has a deadline of October 25 2026, to secure enough player commitments for its proposed relaunch.
LIV Golf has a deadline of October 25 2026, to secure enough player commitments for its proposed relaunch.
AFP-JUSTIN CASTERLINE

Dubai: LIV Golf has accused the DP World Tour of making a "clear attempt to interfere" with its restructuring plans after the European circuit announced it would deny membership to players competing on the breakaway tour next season.

At a court hearing on Wednesday, LIV's legal representative said the organisation was "quite concerned" about the rival tour's position.

Rob Fitzgerald, an attorney from Gibson Dunn representing LIV, also told the court that a decision on whether the league could continue in a 'LIV 2.0' format would be made by the end of October.

"We're continuing to monitor this situation very closely and we're quite concerned by it frankly," said Fitzgerald of the DP World Tour's position.

"The timing in particular strikes us as a clear attempt to interfere with our process with our players and potentially our reorganisation writ large.

"It also raises a lot of the same anti-competitive concerns that LIV has expressed previously regarding the way competing leagues have sought to box out and punish market participants, namely these players, from participating in LIV and really only LIV."

In previous seasons, conditional releases had allowed several high-profile players, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, to participate in events on both the DP World Tour and LIV.

"Player freedom is the reason LIV Golf was created, and it's the foundation of LIV Golf 2.0, a league built around its players," Fitzgerald added during the hearing.

"LIV has been vocal in its belief in free agency and that the best players should have greater flexibility to compete across the ecosystem. It's unfortunate that another tour is taking an opposite view and pressuring our players with false choice."

Judge Michael B. Kaplan, who is overseeing the proceedings in the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court, responded: "The comments I have read do raise concerns."

When Kaplan sought further details about the timeline for establishing LIV 2.0, Fitzgerald identified two key requirements: finalising the league's structure, including investment from BC Partners, and securing enough players to establish a viable competition.

The deadline for signing the required number of players is October 25.

"We are working hard around the clock both on the player front and on the structural front," added Fitzgerald.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The DP World Tour will return to the UAE next month

DP World Tour to refuse golfers who sign up for LIV

3m read
US golfer Phil Mickelson looks on during the first round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club in Miami, Florida, on October 28, 2022.

Phil Mickelson owned 0.23% stake in bankrupt LIV Golf

2m read
Rory McIlroy will play in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in November

McIlroy questions LIV's appeal amid league revamp

3m read
Rahm and DeChambeau are owed $9.7m between them

LIV Golf bankruptcy: Stars owed millions

4m read