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LIV Golf on brink of collapse as McIlroy slams breakaway league again

Rory McIlroy criticises LIV Golf as a failed $300m rescue deal threatens its future

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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McIlroy is currently in Abu Dhabi for the DP World Tour
McIlroy is currently in Abu Dhabi for the DP World Tour

Dubai: LIV Golf appears to be heading towards closure after a proposed $300 million rescue deal collapsed, with Rory McIlroy delivering a damning assessment of the breakaway competition during his press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Saudi-backed league had been hoping to secure fresh investment from BC Partners Credit after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) withdrew its financial support in April.

However, the proposed agreement has reportedly fallen through after LIV failed to secure sufficient player commitments to launch a revamped version of the competition in 2027.

The development could bring an end to one of the most controversial chapters in modern golf, following years of tension between LIV and the sport's established tours.

McIlroy takes aim at LIV Golf

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Championship press conference at Yas Links, McIlroy reflected on the disruption caused by LIV Golf since its emergence.

"They took players, they took sponsors, they turned professional golf into an arms race," said McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the breakaway league, also made a striking claim about LIV's ambitions towards the DP World Tour.

"They were going around Augusta saying they wanted to destroy the European Tour."

McIlroy's comments underline the divisions that have emerged across professional golf, with LIV's arrival triggering a battle for players, sponsors and influence.

The competition attracted several of the sport's biggest names with lucrative contracts and enormous prize funds, creating significant challenges for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

$300 million rescue plan falls through

Following PIF's decision to withdraw its financial backing earlier this year, LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy protection in September and began exploring options to restructure the competition.

A proposed new version, dubbed LIV 2.0, was being developed in an attempt to attract investors and establish a sustainable future.

Those involved in the project had reportedly secured commitments from approximately 30 players, including several major champions, alongside interest from potential co-investors.

However, the necessary agreements could not be finalised within the required timeframe, leaving BC Partners Credit unwilling to proceed with the proposed financing package.

The league had been facing a deadline to demonstrate sufficient player support for the 2027 season, but that deadline has now passed.

Big names depart as uncertainty grows

Since its launch in 2021, LIV Golf has dramatically altered the professional game, with Saudi Arabia's PIF reportedly investing more than $5 billion into the project.

Major champions including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau were among those attracted by substantial signing bonuses and prize money.

However, the competition's future became increasingly uncertain during 2026, particularly after its season ended prematurely following an event in Indianapolis in August.

Several prominent players, including Rahm, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell, subsequently departed the league.

The DP World Tour also increased pressure on players by announcing that those signing up to LIV Golf for another season would be unable to retain European tour membership in 2027.

That decision carried significant implications for players hoping to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, with DP World Tour membership a requirement for selection.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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