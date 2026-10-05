Dubai-based Adrian Meronk wins his biggest title

Polish golfer ensures full European card for 2027 with victory
Dubai-based Polish golfer Adrian Meronk won possibly the biggest tournament of his career on Sunday, when he clinched the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two strokes after powering past rival Casey Jarvis in a dramatic final day.
The 33-year-old Meronk ended a wait of 1,078 days to earn his fifth victory on the DP World Tour.
With a final round 66, the Pole earned an emotional victory at the home of golf in the same tournament where he made his professional debut ten years ago. He moves up to 38th on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World on 1,086.86 points, up from 141st.
"It is unreal, to be honest. I never usually cry, but this one feels really special. I am just lost for words," he said.
"It has been quite a tough year for me and to win here, 10 years after turning pro, it is a dream come true. It is unbelievable. I am extremely happy and very relieved."
The four-day tournament was played over three courses – Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews – with the latter hosting the last round on the famous Old Course.
Meronk was the tour player of the year in 2023 when he was left off the Ryder Cup team in Rome and then defected to LIV Golf the following year. He was among eight players who accepted a deal from the European tour earlier this year that allowed him to keep his membership.
The two-shot victory at St Andrews, his fifth title on the European tour and perhaps the most important, gives him a full European card for 2027. That's important with so much in doubt at LIV Golf as it goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Denmark's Niklas Norgaard finished with a four-under-par round to claim a share of second place alongside Jarvis.
Tommy Fleetwood produced a superb bogey-free final round of eight-under 64, the lowest of the day, to surge up the leaderboard into a tie for third, three shots behind Meronk.