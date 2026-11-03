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PIA appoints Adrian Hamilton-Manns as new CEO

Aviation executive brings over 30 years of experience, including CEO roles at 3 airlines

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Adrian Hamilton-Manns
Adrian Hamilton-Manns

Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has appointed Adrian Hamilton-Manns as its new chief executive officer, bringing in an aviation industry veteran with more than three decades of experience to lead the airline's ongoing transformation.

The appointment was announced by PIA's board in a statement posted on social media.

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Hamilton-Manns has previously served as chief executive of three airlines and held senior leadership positions at several others, according to PIA. His experience includes airline restructuring, business transformation and operational turnaround initiatives.

The airline described his appointment as a significant step in its transformation strategy, citing his experience in managing and reviving airline businesses.

PIA did not disclose when Hamilton-Manns would formally assume the position or provide details of his employment terms.

The appointment comes as the Pakistani flag carrier continues efforts to strengthen its operations and financial performance.

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Pakistan

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