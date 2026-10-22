PIA brings back glamour with new designer uniforms

New cabin crew uniforms to debut on October 31 on flight from London to Islamabad
Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is bringing a touch of glamour back to the skies, unveiling new cabin crew uniforms designed by celebrated Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) as part of a broader effort to modernise the national flag carrier and improve its international image.
The new uniforms, unveiled on Thursday, will make their official debut on October 31 aboard PIA’s inaugural Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London to Islamabad, marking another milestone in the airline’s transformation under its new management.
The move also revives a decades-old tradition of blending aviation with high fashion, dating back to the 1960s when some of the world’s most celebrated designers created uniforms for PIA’s cabin crew.
PIA’s association with international fashion began in 1966 when legendary French designer Pierre Cardin created the airline’s distinctive A-line tunic and hood, a design that became one of its most recognisable visual identities.
In the 1970s, British designer Sir Hardy Amies, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s royal couturier, brought his signature tailoring to PIA’s uniforms.
More recently, Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari helped shape the airline’s cabin crew appearance for 12 years.
HSY now joins this distinguished list as PIA seeks to combine its fashion heritage with a contemporary look reflecting Pakistani culture and hospitality.
According to PIA, the new uniforms have been designed with a focus on comfort, practicality and elegance, particularly for crew members working on long-haul international flights.
The collection features breathable fabrics, structured tailoring and designs intended to allow greater freedom of movement during flights.
The colours and detailing also draw inspiration from Pakistan’s cultural craftsmanship while maintaining the professional appearance expected of an international airline.
“Designing for our national flag carrier is about capturing our collective pride and the genuine warmth of Pakistani hospitality,” Yasin said.
He said the objective was to create uniforms that would make crew members feel confident and comfortable while representing Pakistan internationally.
The designer, known for his bridal couture, celebrity creations and international fashion showcases, was selected following a competitive presentation involving 10 prominent Pakistani designers in Karachi.
The judging panel included Khaadi founder Shamoon Sultan, fashion designer Nilofer Shahid, beauty entrepreneur Nabila, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Vice-Chancellor Hina Tayyaba Khalil and veteran PIA aviation professional Naseem Tehrani.
The uniform redesign comes as PIA undertakes a series of initiatives aimed at rebuilding its international presence, modernising its fleet and improving passenger services.
Following the transfer of management control to a private investor consortium earlier this year, the airline has been pursuing operational improvements and expansion opportunities.
One of its most significant developments is the introduction of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, designed for long-distance international routes.
The aircraft’s inaugural London-Islamabad flight on October 31 will also provide the first opportunity for passengers to see the redesigned cabin crew uniforms. PIA has also announced plans to increase its London services to seven weekly flights from October 27, including five from Islamabad and two from Lahore.
The expansion is particularly significant for Pakistan’s large overseas community in Britain, which has long relied on direct air connections for family visits, business and travel.
The airline’s wider recovery efforts follow years of financial difficulties, operational challenges and restrictions affecting its international network.
Restoring confidence among international passengers and strengthening its presence on major overseas routes remain important priorities.
For millions of Pakistanis living abroad, including those in the UAE and other Gulf countries, PIA has traditionally served as an important connection with their homeland.
The airline’s efforts to modernise its image and services could help strengthen its appeal among expatriate travellers, although the impact will ultimately depend on improvements in reliability, connectivity and the overall passenger experience.
The introduction of designer uniforms is primarily a branding initiative, but it comes alongside more substantial changes involving aircraft, international routes and management.