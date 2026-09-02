PIA to increase London flights from October 27

Airline cites rising passenger demand as it adds more flights from Islamabad and Lahore
Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will increase its direct flights to London from four to seven a week from October 27, as the carrier expands its UK operations following the lifting of a years-long flight ban.
Under the revised schedule, PIA will operate five weekly flights from Islamabad to London and two on the Lahore-London route, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
PIA said the increase reflected growing passenger demand and renewed confidence in its international services.
The UK lifted ban in July 2025 by removing Pakistan from its Air Safety List, clearing the way for Pakistani airlines to seek approval to resume operations in Britain.
PIA received approval to restart direct flights to the UK in September 2025, ending a gap of nearly five years. Manchester was the first UK destination to receive PIA flights.
The airline resumed direct flights to London in March this year, marking another major step in rebuilding its UK network.
The increase to seven weekly London flights is expected to give passengers more options for direct travel between Pakistan and Britain, while strengthening PIA’s presence on one of its most important international routes.