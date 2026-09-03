King Charles meets Babar Azam and Pakistan squad in London before crucial England Test

Babar Azam offered a bat to King Charles which had the signatures of all the players
Pakistan is facing one of its most turbulent times ahead of the third Test against England. Sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and sending seven players back home including their now ex-captain Salaman Agha, there have been enough distractions for the players. But amid the controversy, the Pakistani squad managed to get a royal appointment.
Ahead of the Test match in Edgbaston, King Charles III met with the Pakistan’s national squad along with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The event was held at the Clarence House in London. While the night was filled with royalty, a specific moment between King Charles and Babar Azam took over the internet.
Dubbed king by his teammates in the locker room, Babar offered a bat to King Charles which had the signatures of all the players. The British Monarch immediately thanked the newly appointed Pakistani Test Cricket captain for the sweet gesture. But King Charles had a curious question regarding the bat.
“Is this made in Pakistan? Is it Pakistani willow?” he asked to which Babar replied, “Yes, it’s from all the players.” King Charles then thanked the entire Pakistan squad for the bat before posing with them for a photo. The moment drew immense attention online as many fans admired and shared their interaction across social media.
Nevertheless, Pakistan now prepares to take on England for a third test after suffering heavy back-to-back defeats in the ongoing Test series. PCB have rehired Mike Hesson as the new head coach for the final Test match. With Babar also once again taking up the captaincy role, it will be interesting too how things will unfold in Birmingham.
The third and final test match of the series will commence from 9th September at 14:00 GST.