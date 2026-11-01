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PIA welcomes first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as London flights resume

New Dreamliner boosts PIA's international operations and passenger comfort

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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PIA's Dreamliner arrival marks a milestone in fleet modernization efforts
PIA's Dreamliner arrival marks a milestone in fleet modernization efforts
PIA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has welcomed its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Islamabad, marking a milestone in its fleet modernisation drive and coinciding with the resumption of daily London Heathrow flights from Islamabad and Lahore.

The aircraft arrived at Islamabad International Airport from London as flight PK-786. PIA said the new aircraft would improve passenger comfort and support its plans to strengthen international operations.

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First Boeing 787-9 joins PIA fleet

Announcing the arrival on social media, PIA (@Official_PIA) described it as a significant step in the airline's transformation, highlighting its plans to introduce newer aircraft and offer passengers a better flying experience.

The aircraft features modern facilities, including an in-flight entertainment system and a spacious cabin, according to the airline's spokesperson.

Two Dreamliners to support expansion

According to Arab News, the aircraft is leased from Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways under an agreement signed in October for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The ACMI arrangement is intended to increase PIA's long-haul capacity and support its expansion on UK routes.

According to Boeing, the 787-9 can accommodate between 250 and 325 passengers and has a flying range of up to 15,370km.

A step towards PIA's revival

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan's Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) welcomed the aircraft's induction, describing it as an important milestone for PIA and a step towards the airline's revival.

The organisation said the Dreamliner would strengthen international operations and improve connectivity between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, benefiting overseas Pakistanis.

However, AOOA stressed that introducing modern aircraft alone would not restore the airline's standing, highlighting the need for improvements in service standards.

PIA serves more than 25 international destinations, including London, Dubai, Beijing and Riyadh, according to its website.

London flights resume

PIA resumed direct flights to London in March after a six-year gap, initially operating three weekly services from Islamabad and one from Lahore. The resumption increased its weekly flights to the United Kingdom to seven.

The latest aircraft arrival coincides with the restoration of daily London Heathrow services from both cities, giving passengers more direct travel options between Pakistan and the UK.

The addition of the Dreamliner is part of PIA's wider fleet modernisation effort, although improvements in passenger service will also be key to the airline's revival.

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PakistanAviationEurope

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