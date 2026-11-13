Papaya in the skies, and a feed of good vibes

It’s a young brand for anyone who wants to get more out of this city: where to eat, how to save a few dirhams, what’s free this weekend, what’s just opened, and what to do when your Friday plans fall apart at the last minute. You won’t find clickbait or doom-scrolling there. We have also promised not to gatekeep, which, I’m reliably told by colleagues a good deal younger than me, is the worst thing you can do online.