Papaya in the skies, and a feed of good vibes

Some weeks remind you how lucky you are to tell stories; this was one of them
I have to pinch myself to make sure that it’s real. Quite regularly, this job puts me in a situation where standing under a bright-orange aeroplane with one of the country’s business leaders before meet- ing a personal hero was definitely one of those moments.
If that wasn’t enough,, came for a chat after the unveiling. I have to admit to be- ing a big fan of the British-based team and Brown himself. They say don’t meet your heroes, but Brown was everything I hoped he would be: engaging, positive, polite and someone who lives for racing. I could have talked to him for hours.
Despite the companies being in very different industries, there’s a lot of crossover, including a lot of travelling, a focus on premium and winning in their markets. It is a fitting match and a proud partnership for the UAE. Look out for the papaya plane when you’re next at the gate.
Oh! Yeah, we’re excited Monday was a privilege, but Wednesday was even bigger for the team and me.
It’s a young brand for anyone who wants to get more out of this city: where to eat, how to save a few dirhams, what’s free this weekend, what’s just opened, and what to do when your Friday plans fall apart at the last minute. You won’t find clickbait or doom-scrolling there. We have also promised not to gatekeep, which, I’m reliably told by colleagues a good deal younger than me, is the worst thing you can do online.
Why would a media company founded in 1978 want to launch a new social media-focused brand? Because we have spent nearly 50 years telling the story of Dubai and the UAE, and many of the people living that story today start their morning with a scroll, not a homepage. If we want to keep telling it, we have to turn up where they are and talk the way they talk.
Both big moments this week came about because people refused to sit and wait for their audience to find them. I feel fortunate to have been part of both, and I now know to push harder as being second isn’t acceptable.
Now, go on, give us a follow (or tell your kids/grandkids to follow us if you’ve got as many grey hairs as I do).