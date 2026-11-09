The aircraft is the latest development in a partnership announced earlier this year. Etihad is an official partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the McLaren Hypercar Team for the 2026 season and beyond.

“Formula 1 has a remarkable ability to connect people and create excitement across borders, and together with McLaren we have an opportunity to bring fans even closer to the action and create memorable moments for them around the world.”

“It’s fantastic to see our partnership with Etihad Airways brought to life in such a unique way. The aircraft livery brings together two iconic global brands and will connect McLaren Racing and Etihad with fans and customers around the world,” Brown said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.