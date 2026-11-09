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From race track to runway: Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Dreamliner

McLaren’s iconic papaya livery takes flight on Etihad’s Boeing 787 for the first time

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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From race track to runway: Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Dreamliner
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Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, on Monday, unveiled a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring McLaren Racing’s distinctive papaya livery, marking the first time a Formula 1 team’s branding has appeared on a wide-body commercial aircraft.

“Great things are not built by chance, but through patience, precision, resilience and a long-term view,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, at the aircraft’s unveiling in Abu Dhabi.

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“Tonight is a proud moment as we bring together two leading companies in a partnership built on that shared ambition. Few partners understand that principle better than McLaren,” he said.

Drawing parallels between the two industries, Al Shorafa said Formula 1 and aviation both depended on teams that prepared relentlessly, trusted each other and never stopped improving.

The aircraft, unveiled at Etihad Engineering’s facility in Abu Dhabi, features McLaren’s distinctive branding and papaya colours. It will operate across Etihad’s international network, connecting Abu Dhabi with destinations including Dublin, Milan, Vienna, Bali, Bangkok and Delhi. The maiden flight will depart for Madrid on Tuesday. 

The unveiling also set a Guinness World Records title for the largest single-piece kabuki reveal, independently verified by the organisation.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said the aircraft was a distinctive way to bring the partnership between the two brands to a global audience.

“It’s fantastic to see our partnership with Etihad Airways brought to life in such a unique way. The aircraft livery brings together two iconic global brands and will connect McLaren Racing and Etihad with fans and customers around the world,” Brown said.

“We look forward to seeing our trademark papaya up in the sky.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said the aircraft would carry the partnership’s identity from Abu Dhabi to cities around the world, bringing the airline closer to Formula 1 fans across its expanding network.

“Etihad and McLaren Racing are two ambitious global brands with a shared focus on performance and a drive to keep moving forward,” Neves said.

“Formula 1 has a remarkable ability to connect people and create excitement across borders, and together with McLaren we have an opportunity to bring fans even closer to the action and create memorable moments for them around the world.”

The aircraft is the latest development in a partnership announced earlier this year. Etihad is an official partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the McLaren Hypercar Team for the 2026 season and beyond.

The partnership also extends to McLaren’s Formula 1 cars, with Etihad branding appearing on the MCL40’s rear wing and halo, as well as on the helmets of the team’s drivers.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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