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Etihad Airways launches ‘Beyond Borders’ campaign as Abu Dhabi airline targets 150 destinations

Etihad unveils a new brand campaign as it targets 150 destinations worldwide

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Etihad Airways launches its ‘Beyond Borders’ campaign, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s ambitions and the airline’s next phase of global growth.
Etihad Airways launches its ‘Beyond Borders’ campaign, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s ambitions and the airline’s next phase of global growth.
Etihad Airways

Called Beyond Borders, the campaign marks what Etihad describes as a new chapter for the airline and comes with a long-term plan to invest $20 billion over the next 10-years in new aircraft, products and the passenger experience.

The campaign positions the airline's growth around a simple idea: encouraging people to go beyond the familiar in pursuit of something greater.

New campaign

The campaign is fronted by a brand film featuring five people whose personal journeys have taken them across borders and into new fields.

Rather than using actors, Etihad said the film features real stories and was filmed across Abu Dhabi, Nairobi, New York, Phuket and Paris.

The five individuals were selected from 450 candidates following months of global research.

They include Suaad Al Suwaidi, described by Etihad as the first female Arab wildlife photographer and conservation storyteller; Abu Dhabi-based Executive Chef Arivu Ravikkumar; Nigerian filmmaker Nosarieme Garrick; French world-champion freediver Florian Dagoury; and Chun-Wing Lam, who travelled from Hong Kong at the age of 13 before becoming the first Chinese male dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet.

Why Abu Dhabi

For Etihad, the campaign is closely tied to the identity of its home city.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said the airline's ambitions reflect those of Abu Dhabi itself. “Beyond Borders is a new chapter for Etihad,” Neves said.

“Every route we fly, every guest we carry and every partnership we build reflects the same ambition that Abu Dhabi was built from.”

He said Abu Dhabi had given the airline its “identity” and “purpose”, adding that Etihad's development over the past 23 years had been shaped by the ambition to “reach further”.

“For every guest who flies with us, we believe that some journeys take you beyond the destination, and we're here to help you make that journey,” he said. The campaign also comes as Etihad outlines its longer-term growth ambitions.

The airline said it plans to invest $20 billion over the next decade in new aircraft, enhanced products and an elevated guest experience.

It also aims to grow its global network to more than 150 destinations, while deepening partnerships designed to connect more of the world with Abu Dhabi. Etihad said it also wants to build an airline that reflects the identity of its home city.

Neves described Beyond Borders as the “lens” through which the airline will approach its future growth.

“Where others stop at the border, we go beyond it,” he said.

Global faces

The campaign is also being supported by Etihad sponsorship partners, with athletes and sporting personalities sharing their own journeys.

These include Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who reflects on his journey from Norway through European football to Manchester, and Oscar Piastri of McLaren Racing, whose story follows his path from Australia to the top of international motorsport.

Cricketers from Chennai Super Kings — Prashant Veer, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gujapreet Singh — also feature, alongside Euroleague basketball player Elvis Ude and badminton stars Anders Antonsen and PV Sindhu.

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