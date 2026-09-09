Dubai to fit waste collection vehicles with weight sensors

Behind that push is data. “It’s important for us to focus on having more data, one city’s experience might help another,” Al Rayees said. "Without seeing the numbers, without commercial visibility, it's hard to make decisions." That's the reasoning behind the municipality's new Clean City Index app, which obliges every operator to log waste through a manifest system. The same logic sits behind a coming rollout of weight sensors across Dubai's waste collection fleet, he said, which will track exactly what's being collected, and where, across the city. Dubai has also launched Circle Dubai, a platform that seeks to recruit 1,500 ambassadors to push the municipality’s waste strategy.