Dubai Municipality unveils ‘Circle Dubai’ in bid for zero-waste future at Asia-Pacific Cities Summit

The program was formally introduced during the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (APCS), which Dubai hosted from October 27 to 29. The launch event was attended by global city leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, underscoring the initiative's international significance.

Circle Dubai is designed to revolutionize waste management attitudes and systems across the emirate. It employs innovation, smart technological solutions, and a strong emphasis on community participation to solidify Dubai’s status as a worldwide exemplar for integrated waste management and sustainability.

In a parallel effort, the Dubai Sustainability Ambassadors programme will empower trained community representatives to lead local engagement. This initiative, run in collaboration with the Furjan Dubai Initiative, will mobilize residents in neighbourhoods to champion zero-waste practices through local activities and challenges.

To drive this cultural shift, the municipality has developed one of the region’s most advanced digital education platforms dedicated to sustainability training. This platform offers tailored educational content, complete with interactive simulations and smart assessment tools, to connect knowledge with practical action.

This new initiative is a cornerstone of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041. Its primary goal is ambitious: to achieve a 100 per cent diversion of waste from landfills, with at least 56 per cent of that waste being recycled. By reinforcing circular and green economy principles, Circle Dubai is meant to significantly reduce waste generation and enhance recycling practices, directly supporting the city’s broader commitments to climate action.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.