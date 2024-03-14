Dubai: Yes, we can. Dubai residents have cut an equivalent of almost 18 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles in just two years, thanks to Dubai Can, a citywide sustainability initiative.
Launched on February 22, 2022, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative aimed at empowering residents and visitors to be active players in a move to make the environment more sustianable. And the results have been very encouraging.
The initiative, aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, saw the installation of 50 public water stations across Dubai. They helped dispense nine million litres of water.
With the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ extending into 2024, the Dubai Can initiative has plans to expand with 30 additional water fountains being installed by the end of the year in locations around the city. This will further motivate residents and visitors to undertake simple lifestyle changes such as using refillable water bottles and installing water filters in their homes, offices and schools.
Yousuf Lootah, Acting CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance Sector, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “The Dubai Can movement has been embraced by residents and visitors alike and we are proud of the considerable success it has achieved since its launch two years ago. We have seen consistent engagement with Dubai Can across the city, and the positive impact the initiative has made over the past two years.
"By reducing plastic waste, we are protecting our oceans, wildlife, and natural landscapes, and by choosing reusable options like our public water stations, we are promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing our carbon footprint. We will ensure that Dubai Can will continue to encourage residents and visitors to adopt greener practices and lifestyle choices, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities for business and leisure over the next decade.”