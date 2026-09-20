MrBeast and global creators help transform village in Ghana

The project has delivered classrooms, clean water, school meals and a new health clinic
Dubai: A campaign backed by the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MrBeast has completed a major development project in a rural village in Ghana’s Eastern Region, improving access to education, clean water, healthcare, sanitation and food for more than 1,000 residents.
The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign was launched during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2026, with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation. It was developed through a partnership between the summit and Beast Industries, the entertainment company founded by Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast.
The project was built around five areas: clean water, education, food, healthcare and economic opportunity. Organisers said the aim was to address several of the community's basic needs at the same time and create improvements that could continue after the campaign ended.
The village is home to more than 1,062 people and depends largely on cocoa farming. Before the project began, residents had limited access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare and educational facilities.
According to the campaign, average household incomes were between $100 and $120. Poverty also contributed to high levels of child labour, with rates in the area reaching almost 40%.
School absenteeism among children in grades four to nine increased during the cocoa harvest season. Some children left school to work on farms, while others missed classes because of financial hardship.
Healthcare was another major challenge. Residents previously had to travel for up to an hour by motorbike to reach basic medical services, creating additional costs and delays for families needing treatment.
The campaign said these conditions highlighted the need for a broader approach rather than focusing on a single issue.
The project included the construction and renovation of classrooms from kindergarten through junior high school. Teacher housing was also provided to help schools retain staff and maintain regular teaching.
School meal programmes were introduced to help reduce absenteeism linked to hunger. The campaign also worked with the community to raise awareness about child labour and the importance of keeping children in education.
Access to clean water was improved through new water systems, while latrines and handwashing stations were installed to improve sanitation and reduce the risk of waterborne diseases.
Electricity was also brought to the community as part of the wider infrastructure work.
The organisers said the different measures were designed to address some of the reasons children missed school and families struggled to access basic services.
The opening of a new health clinic marked the completion of the village's development plan.
The facility means residents no longer need to make a lengthy journey for basic medical care. It is intended to support the early detection and treatment of illnesses including malaria and respiratory infections and provide easier access to healthcare for women and children.
The campaign said the clinic could also reduce the financial pressure on families by cutting travel costs and allowing parents to spend less time away from work while seeking medical treatment.
The clinic treated its first 100 patients on its opening day, according to the campaign.
Donaldson worked on the project with 20 international content creators selected during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.
The creators worked alongside field teams on construction projects, school and healthcare facilities, and efforts to provide clean water and electricity.
Donaldson said the project began after he and the other creators saw the conditions in the village.
“When we travelled to the village with 20 international creators and saw the harsh realities the community faced living without healthcare or clean water, we all knew we had to turn this village into a model for radical change,” he said.
“By using our platforms to create positive impact and change lives there, we hope to inspire millions across the world to become changemakers in their own communities.”
Donaldson's platforms receive more than 62 billion views a year and reach more than 1.1 billion followers, according to the campaign.
Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the Ghana project showed how digital platforms could be used to support humanitarian work.
“Completing the comprehensive development framework in the Eastern Region of Ghana embodies the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s vision to drive the positive impact of the content industry and digital media,” she said.
Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said the project demonstrated the role education, healthcare and nutrition can play in helping children stay in school.
“What has been achieved through 1 Billion Acts of Kindness in Eastern Ghana shows what is possible when we bring together education, healthcare and nutrition,” Varkey said.
The campaign plans to document the village's transformation through behind-the-scenes videos, including footage showing the construction of the health clinic from the initial conditions through to its opening.
The organisers said the project will also be shared through a wider network of about 3,000 creators across 180 countries, with the aim of encouraging communities and content creators to support similar development initiatives.