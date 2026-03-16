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UAE's 'Edge of Life' campaign raises Dh2.8 billion to combat child hunger

Funds aim to save five million children from hunger

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The funds to help children facing hunger and malnutrition.
The funds to help children facing hunger and malnutrition.

Dubai: More than Dh2.8 billion has been raised through the UAE’s “Edge of Life” humanitarian campaign, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Monday, marking the conclusion of one of the country’s largest Ramadan charity drives.

The campaign, launched during the holy month, aimed to help save five million children at risk of death from hunger and prevent a further 30 million from falling into severe malnutrition that could prove fatal.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the total amount was secured through the support of individuals, institutions, humanitarian organisations and major donors, with around 44,000 contributors taking part over the course of Ramadan.

“With the conclusion of the holy month, we conclude the ‘Edge of Life’ campaign,” Sheikh Mohammed said, noting that the initiative reflects the UAE’s deeply embedded humanitarian values and global relief efforts.

His Highness thanked donors and humanitarian partners for their contributions, stressing that the UAE’s charitable work is not seasonal but represents a consistent national approach rooted in the country’s founding principles.

Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts will continue regardless of circumstances, adding that charity and global aid will remain a fundamental pillar of the country’s development model.

Sheikh Mohammed concluded his message by praying for the acceptance of good deeds during the holy month and reaffirming the country’s continued commitment to supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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RamadanDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

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