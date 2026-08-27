Returning families can discover museums, heritage sites across Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the Culture Sector of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have joined forces on a new arrival campaign at Zayed International Airport.
Called "Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi", the campaign is designed around the return of families ahead of the new school year, turning the journey home into an introduction to museums, heritage sites and cultural experiences across the emirate.
The campaign launches as families return to the UAE for the back-to-school season, with the organisers positioning it as a way to continue the holiday experience at home.
Families arriving at Zayed International Airport will encounter a dedicated welcome-back activation aimed at both children and parents.
As part of the experience, families will receive specially designed cultural boarding passes directing them towards a selection of cultural experiences and events in Abu Dhabi.
The campaign also includes a QR-code journey offering access to curated family itineraries, museum highlights and cultural events across the emirate.
Young travellers will receive children's giveaway items carrying the campaign story, designed as a keepsake linking their arrival home with experiences they can discover across Abu Dhabi.
The campaign will highlight Abu Dhabi's museums, heritage locations and cultural destinations, including the Saadiyat Cultural District.
The offering includes free access for children and senior citizens to a selection of museums across the Saadiyat Cultural District, alongside educational guides covering the emirate's cultural and historic sites.
For families returning from overseas holidays, the initiative provides a way to turn the back-to-school period into an opportunity to explore attractions closer to home.
The campaign will run throughout the back-to-school season, with the QR-code experience serving as the gateway to the various family-focused offerings.
The airport activation is part of a wider programme of initiatives being delivered by the three entities throughout the year.
According to the announcement, these activations are designed around key moments in the community calendar while showcasing Abu Dhabi's cultural and tourism offerings to residents and visitors.