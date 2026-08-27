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Back home from summer holidays? Etihad, Abu Dhabi Airports has a cultural welcome waiting for you

Returning families can discover museums, heritage sites across Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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As families return home from their summer holidays ahead of the new school year, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the Culture Sector ofthe Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have partnered to launch Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi at Zayed International Airport (AUH)
As families return home from their summer holidays ahead of the new school year, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the Culture Sector ofthe Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have partnered to launch Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi at Zayed International Airport (AUH)
Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports and the Culture Sector of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have joined forces on a new arrival campaign at Zayed International Airport.

Called "Welcome Back to Abu Dhabi", the campaign is designed around the return of families ahead of the new school year, turning the journey home into an introduction to museums, heritage sites and cultural experiences across the emirate.

The campaign launches as families return to the UAE for the back-to-school season, with the organisers positioning it as a way to continue the holiday experience at home.

Airport welcome

Families arriving at Zayed International Airport will encounter a dedicated welcome-back activation aimed at both children and parents.

As part of the experience, families will receive specially designed cultural boarding passes directing them towards a selection of cultural experiences and events in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign also includes a QR-code journey offering access to curated family itineraries, museum highlights and cultural events across the emirate.

Young travellers will receive children's giveaway items carrying the campaign story, designed as a keepsake linking their arrival home with experiences they can discover across Abu Dhabi.

Museum experiences

The campaign will highlight Abu Dhabi's museums, heritage locations and cultural destinations, including the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The offering includes free access for children and senior citizens to a selection of museums across the Saadiyat Cultural District, alongside educational guides covering the emirate's cultural and historic sites.

For families returning from overseas holidays, the initiative provides a way to turn the back-to-school period into an opportunity to explore attractions closer to home.

The campaign will run throughout the back-to-school season, with the QR-code experience serving as the gateway to the various family-focused offerings.

The airport activation is part of a wider programme of initiatives being delivered by the three entities throughout the year.

According to the announcement, these activations are designed around key moments in the community calendar while showcasing Abu Dhabi's cultural and tourism offerings to residents and visitors.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysAbu DhabiZayed International AirportAviation

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