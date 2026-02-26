McLaren Racing names Etihad Airways Official Partner from 2026 season

The agreement covers both the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and the McLaren United Autosports World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar Team. The partnership will begin in 2026 and continue beyond that season.

Under the agreement, Etihad branding will feature prominently on the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team race cars and the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar. On the Formula 1 car, branding will appear on the MCL40’s rear wing and halo. The airline’s logo will also be displayed on McLaren driver helmets.

Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, will support McLaren’s global operations as the team competes across multiple racing series worldwide. The airline operates a network of more than 100 destinations, including key Formula 1 host markets such as the UAE, Australia, China, Japan, the UK, Spain, Italy and the United States.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the agreement would see the airline’s branding appear on the 2026 McLaren car as it competes internationally, alongside the launch of the co-branded aircraft livery.

“We’re excited to welcome Etihad Airways as an Official Partner," said Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Racing, adding that the partnership aligns with the team’s global travel requirements and performance ambitions across Formula 1 and endurance racing.

Later this year, Etihad will introduce a new aircraft livery featuring McLaren Racing branding. The design will be applied to one of the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which operates across its international network.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.