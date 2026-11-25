The Qatar GP takes place this weekend and the two McLaren drivers are getting in some downtime before they prepare for the final two races of the F1 season with the season-finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Pant got behind the wheel of a McLaren racing simulator while Piastri guided him on braking hard, hitting apexes, and following the racing line. The Australian driver explained that F1 drivers have about 9 days a year to try on the simulator, which is akin to 3 days of nets.

Piastri is a huge cricket fan, recently weighing in on ‘Sandpapergate’ and calling for a quick resolution to the crisis in Australian cricket. And while Pant is known to be quite vocal behind the stumps, it was Piastri this time who did most of the talking, as he introduced Pant to the simulator as the duo talked precision and reaction time.

It was then time for the Australian to step into Pant’s world. Taking Piastri to a level-playing field, Pant took on the role of coach, offering him underarm deliveries. Pant coached Piastri on his batting stance, grip, and free-flowing shot selection. Piastri made a clean connection with the ball, much to Pant’s amusement, with the Indian joking that the McLaren driver could now join his team.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.