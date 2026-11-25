Indian cricketer tests McLaren's F1 simulator before giving Piastri a batting lesson
The Qatar GP takes place this weekend and the two McLaren drivers are getting in some downtime before they prepare for the final two races of the F1 season with the season-finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
While Lando Norris flew to Bahrain to attend a friend’s wedding, Oscar Piastri swapped places with India’s maverick wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a Formula 1-meets-cricket crossover when the latter visited the McLaren Technology Centre, testing an F1 simulator before giving Piastri a batting lesson.
Piastri is a huge cricket fan, recently weighing in on ‘Sandpapergate’ and calling for a quick resolution to the crisis in Australian cricket. And while Pant is known to be quite vocal behind the stumps, it was Piastri this time who did most of the talking, as he introduced Pant to the simulator as the duo talked precision and reaction time.
Pant got behind the wheel of a McLaren racing simulator while Piastri guided him on braking hard, hitting apexes, and following the racing line. The Australian driver explained that F1 drivers have about 9 days a year to try on the simulator, which is akin to 3 days of nets.
It was then time for the Australian to step into Pant’s world. Taking Piastri to a level-playing field, Pant took on the role of coach, offering him underarm deliveries. Pant coached Piastri on his batting stance, grip, and free-flowing shot selection. Piastri made a clean connection with the ball, much to Pant’s amusement, with the Indian joking that the McLaren driver could now join his team.
It was a delightful sporting crossover between two of sporting world’s young and flamboyant athletes.