Dutchman keen to race in the Middle East along with co-drivers
The F1 bandwagon moves to the Middle East for the Qatar GP this weekend and the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP next weekend to round off what has been a memorable Formula 1 season.
The beginning of the season saw a major overhaul to car dimensions, power units, aerodynamics, and energy management, prompting many drivers to question the wisdom of such drastic changes to the setup. But as the season wore on and the drivers began managing their cars better, one saw brilliant racing, none more so than at the Las Vegas GP last weekend, where there were an incredible 35 changes for the lead and 352 overtakes in all.
And despite the initial uncertainty surrounding the final two races of the season, given that the Saudi Arabian GP had to be cancelled and the Bahrain GP had to be moved to Malaysia, there never really was any doubt that the races at the Lusail International Circuit and the Yas Marina Circuit would go ahead as scheduled.
McLaren driver Lando Norris, who won the F1 championship last year, said he looked forward to competing in the Middle East. He revealed that he will attend a friend's wedding in Bahrain this week before going on to the series' final two stops.
"I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain, so I was planning on going there and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi," Norris said, adding, "From my side, not a concern."
Mercedes driver George Russell added: "I trust in Formula 1. I'm not concerned. I know a lot of people who live in the region, and they say pretty bluntly, 'we're living there with our families, and if we didn't feel safe, we wouldn't be.'
"They feel safe as it is, and I'm sure and I hope everything will be ok."
Even Russell’s current nemesis Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has won the Qatar GP for the last three seasons, said he was happy to be racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"I trust F1 and FIA to make the right call on that,” Verstappen said.
From a competitive standpoint, the 29-year-old Dutchman has the chance to send two more loud signals that he is indeed back ready to contend for the F1 title.
He won four in a row (2021-24), with an especially dominant 2023 season in which he claimed 19 victories and 21 trips to the podium in 22 races.
Norris ended his reign in 2025 and this season Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli dominated early to become the youngest F1 champion ever.
But, just like last season, the focus is back on a resurgent Verstappen, his thrilling victory Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip giving him four wins in the past six races.