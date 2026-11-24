The beginning of the season saw a major overhaul to car dimensions, power units, aerodynamics, and energy management, prompting many drivers to question the wisdom of such drastic changes to the setup. But as the season wore on and the drivers began managing their cars better, one saw brilliant racing, none more so than at the Las Vegas GP last weekend, where there were an incredible 35 changes for the lead and 352 overtakes in all.

The F1 bandwagon moves to the Middle East for the Qatar GP this weekend and the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP next weekend to round off what has been a memorable Formula 1 season.

But, just like last season, the focus is back on a resurgent Verstappen, his thrilling victory Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip giving him four wins in the past six races.

From a competitive standpoint, the 29-year-old Dutchman has the chance to send two more loud signals that he is indeed back ready to contend for the F1 title.

Even Russell’s current nemesis Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has won the Qatar GP for the last three seasons, said he was happy to be racing in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes driver George Russell added: "I trust in Formula 1. I'm not concerned. I know a lot of people who live in the region, and they say pretty bluntly, 'we're living there with our families, and if we didn't feel safe, we wouldn't be.'

"I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain, so I was planning on going there and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi," Norris said, adding, "From my side, not a concern."

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who won the F1 championship last year, said he looked forward to competing in the Middle East. He revealed that he will attend a friend's wedding in Bahrain this week before going on to the series' final two stops.

And despite the initial uncertainty surrounding the final two races of the season, given that the Saudi Arabian GP had to be cancelled and the Bahrain GP had to be moved to Malaysia, there never really was any doubt that the races at the Lusail International Circuit and the Yas Marina Circuit would go ahead as scheduled.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.