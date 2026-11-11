Abu Dhabi ready as five drivers in race for second spot

Just 33 points separate five drivers from four teams as Yas Marina readies for battle
There never really was any doubt that the Abu Dhabi F1 GP would go ahead as scheduled.
True, the Saudi Arabian GP had to be cancelled and the Bahrain GP had to be moved to Malaysia at the height of the conflict, but even though Imola in Italy was kept as standby in case the situation escalated, one always had the feeling the last two races of the season would go ahead.
The Qatar GP is scheduled for November 29 and the Yas Marina showdown is in the following week and although both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships have been decided, there is enough excitement in store for F1 fans.
"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on social media.
"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grands prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One world championship.
"We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season. See you on the grid."
Ben Sulayem's comments echo those made by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali last month.
"We cannot let Imola wait indefinitely. Therefore, we have informed them today that we will not require them at the end of the season," an F1 official source said.
"Travel advice still allows travel, travel insurance is valid, events are taking place (for example MotoGP last weekend in Qatar) and business has returned to a normal level in both countries," the F1 source added.
With Kimi Antonelli crowned the youngest ever champion in Mexico City and Mercedes clinching the constructor’s title at the Sao Paulo GP last weekend, the race is now on for the second place in the standings.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently in pole position to repeat his runner-up finish from last year, when he ended up just two points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi following a late-season surge. Ahead of the Las Vegas GP, the Dutchman, after yet another second-half flourish, sits on 279 points, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell on 262, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on 261, his teammate Charles Leclerc on 249 and Norris on 246, meaning just 33 points separate the five drivers.
And Abu Dhabi, just like in 2021 and then again in 2025, is going to see a battle, this time for the second spot.