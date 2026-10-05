Qatar and Abu Dhabi to Host Thrilling Finale for 2026 Formula One Season
Dubai: Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will go ahead as scheduled, with the two races set to bring the 2026 season to a close.
Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ on Saturday, Domenicali said: “Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for [us to stay in] Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”
Domenicali also confirmed the schedule in an interview with Sky Sport Italia, with the Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for November 29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.
“Everything is in order,” Domenicali said, adding that teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation. He also revealed that 99 per cent of tickets for the Abu Dhabi race had been sold, with the season finale generating “great excitement”.
The confirmation comes after earlier discussions about potential changes to the final races. One option that had been considered was moving the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Imola in Italy.
However, the current schedule remains unchanged, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi set to host the final two rounds.
Earlier Lewis Hamilton shared his excitement and how much he likes racing in the Middle East.
“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” Hamilton said during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He also showed his trust in Domenicali to plan out the finale for the season.
The chief executive’s latest comments confirm that Formula One currently intends to proceed with both races as planned.
Kimi Antonelli currently comfortably holds the top position with 320 points as his Mercedes teammate Geroge Russell remains 84 points behind him.