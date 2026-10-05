GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Formula One Confirms Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix to Close 2026 Season as Planned

Qatar and Abu Dhabi to Host Thrilling Finale for 2026 Formula One Season

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Italian motorsport executive President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali speaks ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at The Circuit Zandvoort, western Netherlands, on August 23, 2026.
Italian motorsport executive President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali speaks ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at The Circuit Zandvoort, western Netherlands, on August 23, 2026.
AFP-JOHN THYS

Dubai: Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will go ahead as scheduled, with the two races set to bring the 2026 season to a close.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ on Saturday, Domenicali said: “Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for [us to stay in] Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”

Domenicali also confirmed the schedule in an interview with Sky Sport Italia, with the Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for November 29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.

“Everything is in order,” Domenicali said, adding that teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation. He also revealed that 99 per cent of tickets for the Abu Dhabi race had been sold, with the season finale generating “great excitement”.

The confirmation comes after earlier discussions about potential changes to the final races. One option that had been considered was moving the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Imola in Italy.

However, the current schedule remains unchanged, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi set to host the final two rounds.

Earlier Lewis Hamilton shared his excitement and how much he likes racing in the Middle East.

“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” Hamilton said during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He also showed his trust in Domenicali to plan out the finale for the season.

The chief executive’s latest comments confirm that Formula One currently intends to proceed with both races as planned.

Kimi Antonelli currently comfortably holds the top position with 320 points as his Mercedes teammate Geroge Russell remains 84 points behind him.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula1Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for a group photo with other drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.

Hamilton shares his stance on racing in the Middle East

2m read
Grand Prix laps cut and rain rules revised in next season’s F1 overhaul

F1 set for shorter races and ‘hard stop’ rule in 2027

1m read
File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to get F1 sprint race first time

3m read
F1 confirms Abu Dhabi GP to take place in December

F1 confirms Abu Dhabi GP to take place in December

2m read