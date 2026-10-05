“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” Hamilton said during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix . He also showed his trust in Domenicali to plan out the finale for the season.

The confirmation comes after earlier discussions about potential changes to the final races. One option that had been considered was moving the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Imola in Italy.

“Everything is in order,” Domenicali said, adding that teams and drivers were being kept informed of the situation. He also revealed that 99 per cent of tickets for the Abu Dhabi race had been sold, with the season finale generating “great excitement”.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.