Dubai: Max Verstappen has expressed his confidence in Formula 1's decision to proceed with the final two races of the 2026 season in the Middle East, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi set to host the championship's closing rounds.

The Red Bull driver said he trusted F1 and the FIA to make the right decisions ahead of the races, highlighting his confidence in the organisations responsible for overseeing the sport.

Last week, Formula 1 confirmed it was continuing preparations for the Qatar Grand Prix, scheduled for November 27-29, followed by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 4-6, as the championship prepares for an exciting conclusion to the season.

"I don't have all the intel. I'm not an officer. I just hope that they make the right call on that. And that's all that you can rely on.

The three-time world champion's comments underline his faith in the work carried out by Formula 1 and the FIA as they prepare for the championship's final two events.

His fellow drivers have also shared their thoughts on the upcoming races, with Mercedes' George Russell expressing his confidence in the decision to continue with the Middle Eastern rounds.

Russell said he had "no hesitation" about racing, adding that he trusted the people responsible for assessing the situation and organising the events.

"I know people who live in the region and they said it quite bluntly, if they didn't feel comfortable they wouldn't be there with their families," he said.

McLaren's Lando Norris also confirmed he was comfortable with the decision to continue racing, while recognising the importance of the wider travelling community, including teams, staff and supporters.

"I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain next week, so I was planning on going there and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi," he added.

The final two rounds will provide a fitting conclusion to another memorable Formula 1 campaign, with Abu Dhabi once again preparing to take centre stage as the season reaches its climax.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become one of the highlights of the international sporting calendar, with Yas Marina Circuit attracting drivers, teams and fans from across the world.

Formula 1 has continued working closely with relevant authorities and security experts as preparations progress for both events, with the safety of everyone involved remaining the priority.

With the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix approaching, attention is now turning towards the final races of the season and the opportunity for the region to once again showcase its place on the global sporting stage.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.