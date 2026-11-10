Abu Dhabi Grand Prix still on as F1 drops Imola backup

Yas Marina Circuit remains set to host the season finale from December 4 to 6
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is still on. Formula 1 is pressing ahead with plans to close its 2026 season at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4 to 6 after telling Italy’s Imola circuit to stop preparing for a potential replacement race, BBC Sport reported.
The Qatar Grand Prix also remains on the calendar for November 27 to 29 at Lusail International Circuit. Imola had been asked to prepare to host a race on the Abu Dhabi weekend if both Gulf rounds had to be called off. F1 told the Italian circuit to stand down on Tuesday.
Formula 1 said it could still cancel the races if conditions in the region deteriorate. An F1 spokesperson quoted by BBC Sport said “the safety of everyone will always be the priority”.
F1 said government travel advice continued to allow travel to both countries, insurance remained valid and events were going ahead. All 11 teams backed the decision to finish the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported.
Some senior F1 figures had expressed concern about travelling to the region amid the ongoing conflict.
The conflict had already disrupted the calendar in April, when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was cancelled and the Bahrain Grand Prix was postponed. The Bahrain race was eventually held at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit on October 4.