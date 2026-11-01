Yamaha withdraws from Qatar MotoGP over safety fears

Dubai: Yamaha could face disciplinary action after confirming on Sunday that it will not take part in next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The Japanese manufacturer announced that it had conducted its own assessment before deciding to withdraw from the event, independently of MotoGP Group and the race organisers.

“Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions,” Yamaha Racing said in a statement.

MotoGP officials reacted with disappointment to the announcement, maintaining that the necessary safety measures and assessments had been carried out ahead of the race.

“We do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP’s own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans.”

The championship also revealed that it had received confirmation from “the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar”.

However, organisers warned Yamaha that withdrawing from the race could result in penalties due to its contractual commitments to the championship.

“With any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM (The International Motorcycling Federation) in accordance with the Championship regulations.”

Yamaha has insisted that its withdrawal is limited to the Qatar round and that it intends to return to action in Portugal.

“Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix,” the team said.

Reports also suggest that several riders have called for next weekend's Qatar race to be cancelled amid concerns over the regional security situation.

In March, Formula 1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA, cancelled the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix scheduled for April due to security concerns linked to the conflict involving Iran.

The decision followed Iranian strikes on both countries in retaliation for military attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

The loss of two races in commercially important Middle Eastern markets also dealt a financial blow to Formula 1 and its competing teams.

Despite the earlier cancellations, Formula 1 is currently scheduled to conclude its season in the region, with the Qatar Grand Prix set for November 29 before the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 6.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.