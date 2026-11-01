Yamaha withdraws from Qatar MotoGP over safety fears

Yamaha faces possible sanctions after withdrawing from Qatar MotoGP over safety fears
Dubai: Yamaha could face disciplinary action after confirming on Sunday that it will not take part in next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
The Japanese manufacturer announced that it had conducted its own assessment before deciding to withdraw from the event, independently of MotoGP Group and the race organisers.
The Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday at Qatar's Lusail International Circuit.
“Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions,” Yamaha Racing said in a statement.
“As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.”
MotoGP officials reacted with disappointment to the announcement, maintaining that the necessary safety measures and assessments had been carried out ahead of the race.
“We do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders,” MotoGP said in a statement.
“Following consultation with the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and MotoGP’s own ongoing risk assessment process, MotoGP has not received any information that would warrant a change to the current plans.”
The championship also revealed that it had received confirmation from “the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar”.
However, organisers warned Yamaha that withdrawing from the race could result in penalties due to its contractual commitments to the championship.
“Yamaha’s non-participation also carries sporting implications,” MotoGP said.
“With any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM (The International Motorcycling Federation) in accordance with the Championship regulations.”
Following the Qatar Grand Prix, the championship calendar features two further races this month, taking place in Portugal and Spain.
Yamaha has insisted that its withdrawal is limited to the Qatar round and that it intends to return to action in Portugal.
“Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix,” the team said.
The manufacturer currently sits bottom of the constructors' standings with 105 points, significantly behind championship leaders Ducati, who have accumulated 537.
Reports also suggest that several riders have called for next weekend's Qatar race to be cancelled amid concerns over the regional security situation.
The uncertainty follows similar disruption in Formula 1 earlier this year.
In March, Formula 1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA, cancelled the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix scheduled for April due to security concerns linked to the conflict involving Iran.
The decision followed Iranian strikes on both countries in retaliation for military attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.
The loss of two races in commercially important Middle Eastern markets also dealt a financial blow to Formula 1 and its competing teams.
Despite the earlier cancellations, Formula 1 is currently scheduled to conclude its season in the region, with the Qatar Grand Prix set for November 29 before the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 6.