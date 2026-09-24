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Lewis Hamilton shares his opinion on racing in the Middle East: "I personally want to go"

Hamilton backs Middle East races, trusts F1 to decide amid uncertainty

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for a group photo with other drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.
Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for a group photo with other drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

Dubai: Lewis Hamilton hopes Formula One’s season can still conclude with the scheduled races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite uncertainty surrounding the final rounds of the championship.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would be happy to return to the Middle East and trusted Formula One to make the right decision regarding the races.

“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” Hamilton said. “From what I have read, things seem OK out there, but I don’t have all the information, and I don’t know what the risk levels are.

“I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1’s chief executive] to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there.”

Hamilton has regularly spoken positively about racing in the Middle East, with Abu Dhabi providing the traditional backdrop to the F1 season finale. The Yas Marina Circuit has hosted the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009, including several memorable moments in Hamilton’s career.

The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain on Formula One’s schedule, although a contingency plan involving Imola is understood to be available if the final two rounds cannot take place. Both venues are hosted as the final races for the 2026 F1 season.

The uncertainty could also have implications for the championship. Kimi Antonelli currently leads Mercedes teammate George Russell by 81 points with nine rounds remaining. Hamilton holds the third position in the standings with 191 points.

Earlier this year, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were postponed amid regional tensions, with Bahrain’s race rescheduled for Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Formula One is understood to need to stage at least 23 races to meet its commitments to broadcasters, making a replacement finale a possibility if further races are cancelled.

Nevertheless, Hamilton will be more than happy to race across Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit along with Qatar.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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