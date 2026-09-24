“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” Hamilton said. “From what I have read, things seem OK out there, but I don’t have all the information, and I don’t know what the risk levels are.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would be happy to return to the Middle East and trusted Formula One to make the right decision regarding the races.

The uncertainty could also have implications for the championship. Kimi Antonelli currently leads Mercedes teammate George Russell by 81 points with nine rounds remaining. Hamilton holds the third position in the standings with 191 points.

The races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain on Formula One’s schedule, although a contingency plan involving Imola is understood to be available if the final two rounds cannot take place. Both venues are hosted as the final races for the 2026 F1 season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.